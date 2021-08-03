Title : Sullen Death Match Filename : SullenDM.wad Release date : 08/02/2021 Author : Reviver Email Address : [email protected] Other Files By Author : BrickDM2.wad Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : The battle ground this time is a techno-temple the demons created. During this night, the sanctuary is empty. The demons appear to have taken interest in the supplies, equipment, and weapons their enemies use. . . . It is a dark and starry night sky above, while below lies a war zone indicating the demons are more complicated than they appear to be, judging by the temple's architecture and preparations made for unholy ceremonies. If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor and share it with others whom have similar tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps. I know this type of Death Match level is not going to please everyone who obtains SullenDM.wad. If you love this level, and grant me this favor, even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be in your gratitude and you will have my appreciation. Additional Credits to : Doom 64 for inspiring a burning desire to create a new Deathmatch map, and Persona 4: Golden's dungeons and Shadows(which are a version of beings that range from human-like beings to demonic fiends). =========================================================================== * What is included * New levels : 1(Map01 Replacement) Sounds : No Music : Yes(from Ultimate Doom) Graphics : Yes(a few from the Steam version of Doom64.wad) Dehacked/BEX Patch : No Demos : No Other : No Other files required : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities. Sullen Death Match IS NOT for 'vanilla' Doom and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2. * Play Information * Game : DOOM2 Map # : Map01 Single Player : Player starts only Cooperative 2-4 Player : Player starts only Deathmatch 2-4 Player : Designed for Other game styles : Not on purpose. . . . Difficulty Settings : Not implemented * Construction * Base : New from scratch Build Time : A little over 14 Days, with much planning. Editor(s) used : DeePsea, SLADE Known Bugs : Doom 64's texture files will not load properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions. GZDoom and source ports more or less equal to GZDoom render those texture graphics without trouble. May Not Run With : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically SullenDM.wad does load using these source ports, but it will not display the converted Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully native Doom 2 textures. Tested With : Marshmallow Doom 0.79; GZDoom g4.6.1 * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.

Read More