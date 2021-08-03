1,805 ONLINE

Sullen Death Match

The battle ground this time is a techno-temple

                          the demons created.  During this night, the

                     ...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 8 hours ago
  • Doom 2: Hell on Earth
  • 30KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

The battle ground this time is a techno-temple

                          the demons created.  During this night, the

                          sanctuary is empty.  The demons appear to have

                          taken interest in the supplies, equipment, and

                          weapons their enemies use. . . .


                          It is a dark and starry night sky above,

                          while below lies a war zone indicating

                          the demons are more complicated than they

                          appear to be, judging by the temple's

                          architecture and preparations made for

                          unholy ceremonies.

Read More

Download '189026-178947-SullenDM.zip' (30KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 3rd August 2021 12:08am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Title                   : Sullen Death Match
Filename                : SullenDM.wad
Release date            : 08/02/2021
Author                  : Reviver
Email Address           : [email protected]
Other Files By Author   : BrickDM2.wad
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Description             : The battle ground this time is a techno-temple
                          the demons created.  During this night, the
                          sanctuary is empty.  The demons appear to have
                          taken interest in the supplies, equipment, and
                          weapons their enemies use. . . .

                          It is a dark and starry night sky above,
                          while below lies a war zone indicating
                          the demons are more complicated than they
                          appear to be, judging by the temple's
                          architecture and preparations made for
                          unholy ceremonies.

                          If you enjoy this level, please do me a favor
                          and share it with others whom have similar
                          tastes in Doom 2 Death Match maps.  I know
                          this type of Death Match level is not going
                          to please everyone who obtains SullenDM.wad.
                          If you love this level, and grant me this favor,
                          even if it's by word-of-mouth, I will be
                          in your gratitude and you will have my
                          appreciation.

Additional Credits to   : Doom 64 for inspiring a burning desire to create
                          a new Deathmatch map, and Persona 4: Golden's
                          dungeons and Shadows(which are a version of
                          beings that range from human-like beings to
                          demonic fiends).
===========================================================================
* What is included *

New levels              : 1(Map01 Replacement)
Sounds                  : No
Music                   : Yes(from Ultimate Doom)
Graphics                : Yes(a few from the Steam version of Doom64.wad)
Dehacked/BEX Patch      : No
Demos                   : No
Other                   : No
Other files required    : GZDoom's files, or an alternative source port
                          having GZDoom's texture rendering capabilities.
                          Sullen Death Match IS NOT for 'vanilla' Doom
                          and source ports that emulate DOS Doom 2.


* Play Information *

Game                    : DOOM2
Map #                   : Map01
Single Player           : Player starts only
Cooperative 2-4 Player  : Player starts only
Deathmatch 2-4 Player   : Designed for
Other game styles       : Not on purpose. . . .
Difficulty Settings     : Not implemented


* Construction *

Base                    : New from scratch
Build Time              : A little over 14 Days, with much planning. 
Editor(s) used          : DeePsea, SLADE
Known Bugs              : Doom 64's texture files will not load
                          properly with vanilla Doom 2's functions.
                          GZDoom and source ports more or less
                          equal to GZDoom render those texture
                          graphics without trouble.
May Not Run With        : Crispy/Marshmallow Doom. . . . technically
                          SullenDM.wad does load using these source
                          ports, but it will not display the converted
                          Doom 64 graphics while rendering successfully
                          native Doom 2 textures.
Tested With             : Marshmallow Doom 0.79; GZDoom g4.6.1



* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

CasualExplorer


210 XP

Registered 15th July 2021

2 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File