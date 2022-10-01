This is a conversion of the classic ctf map Honour (ctf_kln1). The original map is in the shape of L with the red & blue bases on each end. This map is in the shape of a + with red & blue bases now facing each other. A green & yellow base is added on each side. Textures, Shaders & lighting has been appropriately edited for the new sides. The skybox is the original sky_red but the images are upscaled. It's ok, slightly better than the original low res but by no means a masterpiece :D
4_kln1 by Chilla-X ************************* Name: 4_kln1 Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 6+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** This is a conversion of the classic ctf map Honour (ctf_kln1). The original map is in the shape of L with the red & blue bases on each end. This map is in the shape of a + with red & blue bases now facing each other. A green & yellow base is added on each side. Textures, Shaders & lighting has been appropriately edited for the new sides. The skybox is the original sky_red but the images are upscaled. It's ok, slightly better than the original low res but by no means a masterpiece :D I've had this map (& a few others) sat around incomplete for some years now & decided to finish it off. Back in the good old days (:D) there was some talk about making a modification using the ctf mode as the base & introduce 2 additional teams. These would have been green & yellow team with appropriately colour flags, skins etc. Sadly, that modification never happened but any map designed for it is still usable. This particular one should be pretty decent for ctf or team dm as with the original. There's plenty room on the map so dm with a reasonable large number of players may also be ok. The map may be a little be heavy on power ups though. There are some minor changes with where the power up are (for balance) but there's also duplication of all the pickups for the 2 new bases. INSTALLATION ************ Pop the Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map 4_kln1) KNOWN BUGS ********** None that I am aware of, let me know. COMPILE TIME ************ A meaurement of time COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Raven & ID for a wonderfull game & the Q3 engine. ************************************************** email me - [email protected]
