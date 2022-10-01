4_Spyglass

This is a conversion of the classic spyglass2 ctf map (ctf_spyglass2). The original map has been modified .to include a green & yellow base, changing the shape of it to a cross (from a rectangle). The centre of the map is modified to squeeze in the bases & additional force fields. Textures, Shaders & lighting has been appropriately edited for the new sides.

This map was made some years ago but was never released. Somehow though, it managed to escape into the wild & can be voted on a few public servers. The reason for this map is there was some talk about making a modification using the ctf mode as the base & introduce 2 additional teams. These would have been green & yellow team with appropriately colour flags, skins etc. Sadly, that modification never happened but any map designed for it is still usable.

There's also another version of the map with the force fields removed. I've no idea why that was included (I cannot remember: D) but it's there and you can play it.

This particular one should be reasonable for ctf or team dm. There's plenty room on the map so dm might be ok with a reasonable large number of players may. It might be a little be heavy on power ups though as items are duplicated for each base, as the force fields are also duplicated the boots (item_haste) is also duplicated. Personally, I enjoy playing this map with the gladiator mod with teams as there's plenty of armour available. When it's down to the final two players & both of them are willing to fight, the battle can be epic as there's plenty of armour available to save your....