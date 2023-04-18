A large-sized symmetrical CTF map. 3 reasonably sized rooms with linking corridors & an exterior which is submerged underwater in a giant "bowl" of water. Elevators\Lifts are present in each of the flag rooms that link to towers above the water, the elevators a slow moving.
Ctemple by Chilla-X ************************* Name: ctemple Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** A large-sized symmetrical CTF map. 3 reasonably sized rooms with linking corridors & an exterior which is submerged underwater in a giant "bowl" of water. Elevators\Lifts are present in each of the flag rooms that link to towers above the water, the elevators a slow moving. The main middle room has an opening in the floor where you can swim out. There are also teleporters linking to structures above ground\the water line. From the towers there are some jump pads that shoot you across the map (tower to tower). Most of the pickups are in the water & there's some custom sounds on them. There may be a secret room somewhere. This map is big but the route flag to flag is not so long. There's 2 pk3's included. The 2nd one (ctempleb.pk3) is a slightly lighter\brighter version of the same map. A few people playing\testing requested a brighter version. You need to install both of the pk3's for this version to load correctly. INSTALLATION ************ Pop both PK3's in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ctemple or map ctempleb) KNOWN BUGS ********** On a lower end machine, you might get some frame rate drop looking across from one side of the map to the other with the structures in view because of the number of surfaces being drawn. This was optimized as much as I could get it. COMPILE TIME ************ A measurement of time COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine. Members of the Star Trek Elite Force Discord - https://discord.gg/sW3B4NapXp EFServers.com community Custom textures & shaders (if not made by me) - Amythyst7, Sock, Wakey Custom map objects - Christoph "1nfern0" Grafl, Finko, Dallas Nutsch Custom sounds - I apologize if I have forgotten anyone. ************************************************** email me - [email protected]
Looks very nice :)