A large-sized symmetrical CTF map. 3 reasonably sized rooms with linking corridors & an exterior which is submerged underwater in a giant "bowl" of water. Elevators\Lifts are present in each of the flag rooms that link to towers above the water, the elevators a slow moving.

The main middle room has an opening in the floor where you can swim out. There are also teleporters linking to structures above ground\the water line. From the towers there are some jump pads that shoot you across the map (tower to tower). Most of the pickups are in the water & there's some custom sounds on them.

There may be a secret room somewhere. This map is big but the route flag to flag is not so long.

There's 2 pk3's included. The 2nd one (ctempleb.pk3) is a slightly lighter\brighter version of the same map. A few people playing\testing requested a brighter version. You need to install both of the pk3's for this version to load correctly.