This is a cel shaded CTF conversion of the classic Quake 3 map s "The Campgrounds" (q3dm6).

The original maps has had a s cut made across the map then, remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.

The original textures are replaced with flat colors for the toon shade effect.

There are 2 versions of the map ctf_q3dm6cela & ctf_q3dm6celb. Version A has the cel shader applied on all brushes (the black line around the edges on surfaces). Version b does not which may save a little FPS.