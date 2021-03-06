1,905 ONLINE

CTF_Q3DM6

This is a cel shaded CTF conversion of the classic Quake 3 map s "The Campgrounds" (q3dm6). The original maps has had a s cut...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force
  • 19.95MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

This is a cel shaded CTF conversion of the classic Quake 3 map s "The Campgrounds" (q3dm6). 

The original maps has had a s cut made across the map then, remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.

The original textures are replaced with flat colors for the toon shade effect.

There are 2 versions of the map ctf_q3dm6cela & ctf_q3dm6celb. Version A has the cel shader applied on all brushes (the black line around the edges on surfaces). Version b does not which may save a little FPS.

Read More

Download '186714-13204-ctf_q3dm6.zip' (19.95MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 6th March 2021 12:45pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
CTF_Q3DM6 Conversions by Chilla-X 
*****************************************
Name:         	ctf_q3dm6cela
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

Name:         	ctf_q3dm6celb
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

DESCRPTION
**********
This is a cel shaded CTF conversion of the classic Quake 3 map s "The Campgrounds" (q3dm6). 
The original maps has had a s cut made across the map then, remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.
The original textures are replaced with flat colors for the toon shade effect.
There are 2 versions of the map ctf_q3dm6cela & ctf_q3dm6celb. Version A has the cel shader applied on all brushes (the black line around the edges on surfaces). Version b does not which may save a little FPS.

INSTALLATION
************
Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ctf_q3dm6cela or map ctf_q3dm6celb)

KNOWN BUGS
**********
None as unless you tell me

COMPILE TIME
************
About 20 minutes

COMPILE MACHINE
***************
A computer

THANKS & CREDITS
****************
Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine.
Custom skyboxes by Sorbet & The Mighty Pete
The Star Trek Elite Force discord group https://discord.gg/hqSmErp

**************************************************
email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Chilla-X


76 XP

Registered 26th April 2005

30 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File