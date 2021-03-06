This is a cel shaded CTF conversion of the classic Quake 3 map s "The Campgrounds" (q3dm6).
The original maps has had a s cut made across the map then, remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.
The original textures are replaced with flat colors for the toon shade effect.
There are 2 versions of the map ctf_q3dm6cela & ctf_q3dm6celb. Version A has the cel shader applied on all brushes (the black line around the edges on surfaces). Version b does not which may save a little FPS.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 6th March 2021 12:45pm
CTF_Q3DM6 Conversions by Chilla-X ***************************************** Name: ctf_q3dm6cela Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes Name: ctf_q3dm6celb Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** This is a cel shaded CTF conversion of the classic Quake 3 map s "The Campgrounds" (q3dm6). The original maps has had a s cut made across the map then, remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added. The original textures are replaced with flat colors for the toon shade effect. There are 2 versions of the map ctf_q3dm6cela & ctf_q3dm6celb. Version A has the cel shader applied on all brushes (the black line around the edges on surfaces). Version b does not which may save a little FPS. INSTALLATION ************ Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ctf_q3dm6cela or map ctf_q3dm6celb) KNOWN BUGS ********** None as unless you tell me COMPILE TIME ************ About 20 minutes COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine. Custom skyboxes by Sorbet & The Mighty Pete The Star Trek Elite Force discord group https://discord.gg/hqSmErp ************************************************** email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com
There are no comments yet. Be the first!