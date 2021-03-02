CTF conversions of 2 classic quake 3 deathmatch maps. q3dm17 "the longest yard" & q3dm19 "Apocalypse Void."
The original maps have had a side removed (or cut made across an edge of the map ) & remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.
A normal\original textured version is included along with a cel (or toon) shaded version (flat colors, black line surrounds).
The trigger hurt\death as the bottom of the map is removed & the map is filled with water which adds an interesting dynamic.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 2nd March 2021 9:49pm
CTF_Q3DMx Conversions by Chilla-X ***************************************** Name: ctf_q3dm17 Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes Name: ctf_q3dm17cel Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes Name: ctf_q3dm19 Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes Name: ctf_q3dm19cel Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes INSTALLATION ************ Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ctf_q3dm17, map ctf_q3dm17cel, map ctf_q3dm19 or, map ctf_q3dm19cel ) KNOWN BUGS ********** None as unless you tell me COMPILE TIME ************ About 20 minutes per map COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine. Custom skyboxes by Sorbet & The Mighty Pete The Star Trek Elite Force discord group https://discord.gg/hqSmErp Chisstrahl, Daggo, Moritz & all others from the above group for assistance & acting as a "sound board" for technical issues & help. ************************************************** email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com
