2,639 ONLINE

CTF_Q3DMX

CTF conversions of 2 classic quake 3 deathmatch maps. q3dm17 "the longest yard" & q3dm19 "Apocalypse Void."The origi...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force
  • 35.5MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

CTF conversions of 2 classic quake 3 deathmatch maps. q3dm17 "the longest yard" & q3dm19 "Apocalypse Void."

The original maps have had a side removed (or cut made across an edge of the map ) & remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.

A normal\original textured version is included along with a cel (or toon) shaded version (flat colors, black line surrounds).

The trigger hurt\death as the bottom of the map is removed & the map is filled with water which adds an interesting dynamic.

Read More

Download '186634-13204-ctf_q3dmx.zip' (35.5MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 2nd March 2021 9:49pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
CTF_Q3DMx Conversions by Chilla-X 
*****************************************
Name:         	ctf_q3dm17
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

Name:         	ctf_q3dm17cel
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

Name:         	ctf_q3dm19
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

Name:         	ctf_q3dm19cel
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

DESCRPTION
**********
CTF conversions of 2 classic quake 3 deathmatch maps. q3dm17 "the longest yard" & q3dm19 "Apocalypse Void."
The original maps have had a side removed (or cut made across an edge of the map ) & remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.
A normal\original textured version is included along with a cel (or toon) shaded version (flat colors, black line surrounds).
The trigger hurt\death as the bottom of the map is removed & the map is filled with water which adds an interesting dynamic..

INSTALLATION
************
Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ctf_q3dm17, map ctf_q3dm17cel, map ctf_q3dm19 or, map ctf_q3dm19cel )

KNOWN BUGS
**********
None as unless you tell me

COMPILE TIME
************
About 20 minutes per map

COMPILE MACHINE
***************
A computer

THANKS & CREDITS
****************
Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine.
Custom skyboxes by Sorbet & The Mighty Pete
The Star Trek Elite Force discord group https://discord.gg/hqSmErp
Chisstrahl, Daggo, Moritz & all others from the above group for assistance & acting as a "sound board" for technical issues & help.

**************************************************
email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Chilla-X


75 XP

Registered 26th April 2005

28 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File