CTF conversions of 2 classic quake 3 deathmatch maps. q3dm17 "the longest yard" & q3dm19 "Apocalypse Void."

The original maps have had a side removed (or cut made across an edge of the map ) & remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.

A normal\original textured version is included along with a cel (or toon) shaded version (flat colors, black line surrounds).

The trigger hurt\death as the bottom of the map is removed & the map is filled with water which adds an interesting dynamic.