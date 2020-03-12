1,510 ONLINE

Damaged Bridge Version 2

This is the damaged bridge mod, I have updated the map a little and added another map with it, along with some interaction in the maps. It d...

Download

  • 2 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force
  • 1.15MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

GameFront is advert-free, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

File Description

This is the damaged bridge mod, I have updated the map a little and added another map with it, along with some interaction in the maps. It doesn't require the tour mod for it to work.

There could be a future expanded release, it hasn't quite worked to plan with what I have put together.

Read More

Download '182026-162227-damagebridgev2.zip' (1.15MB)

Screenshots
Readme 
I created the first map. This is an up to date readme.

--------------------------------
Voyager's Damaged Bridge v2.0

--------------------------------
Description:

Here is just a small map of the bridge of voyager damaged in pieaces, including a few small changes, and additional map used from the voyager released ingame map levels.
--------------------------------

Installation: Put the .pk3 in your baseef folder, in-game, press the button under Esc to bring up the console. Then type "map" "damaged_bridge" without the quotes.

--------------------------------
Minimum specs:

Windows XP or Windows 7 OS.
---------------------------------
Credits

Ritual Entertainment for there 'red alert' sound.

Raven Software for designing Startrek Voyager Elite force.
---------------------------------

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

efmodder


360 XP

Registered 19th July 2018

2 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File
Get sweet GameFront Merch!