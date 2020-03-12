Damaged Bridge Version 2

This is the damaged bridge mod, I have updated the map a little and added another map with it, along with some interaction in the maps. It doesn't require the tour mod for it to work.
There could be a future expanded release, it hasn't quite worked to plan with what I have put together.
I created the first map. This is an up to date readme. -------------------------------- Voyager's Damaged Bridge v2.0 -------------------------------- Description: Here is just a small map of the bridge of voyager damaged in pieaces, including a few small changes, and additional map used from the voyager released ingame map levels. -------------------------------- Installation: Put the .pk3 in your baseef folder, in-game, press the button under Esc to bring up the console. Then type "map" "damaged_bridge" without the quotes. -------------------------------- Minimum specs: Windows XP or Windows 7 OS. --------------------------------- Credits Ritual Entertainment for there 'red alert' sound. Raven Software for designing Startrek Voyager Elite force. ---------------------------------
