There are 3 maps inside the PK3, They are all CTF versions of the classic Danger City map by M.Kupfer. Any & all credit for these map should should go to the original author, the purpose of these conversions are just to make a more balanced & symmetrical map for completive ctf & team deathmatch gameplay.

For the 1st two maps, one of the sides has been cut away from the original map. The remaining contents duplicated & joined to the other side. For the 3rd map, the centre building has been cut across & one side duplicated, mirrored & matched to the remaining side.

Item placement is identical to the original although all items are duplicated to the other side. In the 3rd map, parts of a map are lost, some of the items & teleporter destinations then would have been in this part have been either removed or placed elsewhere. Deathmatch spawn are identical (again, these are duplicated)

Changes\Additions are as follows:

Red & Blue flags added. Team Red & Blue spawn points are added to each side of the map.

The Skybox has been changed to one that IMO looks a bit nicer.

Certain textures & lights have been tweaked for the CTF feel & to help differentiate the red side from the blue.

Note, it's not possible to launch the map with the Vanilla STVEF Client. It needs to be launched with the more advanced\updated versions (cmod or lilium.voyager).