This is a castle style map using Socks Egypt texture set. 2 castles (a red & a blue one) with various ways to traverse between them including some underground passages.





The castles have walkways, some that link the two bases & there are towers along the walkway. Jump pads allow you to traverse some of the towers to the walkways or drop down\ladder to enter the rooms underneath.





The map is reasonably large. There is a smaller Deathmatch version (dm_ecastle) with no flags, team spawns & some items placement changes.





There is also an "optimised" version of main map (ecastlea). Personally, I prefer the standard version (ecastle), it does a better job a knowing what to render & what not to render.



