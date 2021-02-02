This is a castle style map using Socks Egypt texture set. 2 castles (a red & a blue one) with various ways to traverse between them including some underground passages.
The castles have walkways, some that link the two bases & there are towers along the walkway. Jump pads allow you to traverse some of the towers to the walkways or drop down\ladder to enter the rooms underneath.
The map is reasonably large. There is a smaller Deathmatch version (dm_ecastle) with no flags, team spawns & some items placement changes.
There is also an "optimised" version of main map (ecastlea). Personally, I prefer the standard version (ecastle), it does a better job a knowing what to render & what not to render.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 2nd February 2021 8:27pm
ECastle by Chilla-X ************************* Name: ECastle Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 6+ players Bot Support: Yes Name: DM_ECastle Game Type: FFA, Team FFA Recommended: 6+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** I've had this map file sat around since Sep 2007. It was unfinished & now it isn't :) This is a castle style map using Socks Egypt texture set. 2 castles (a red & a blue one) with various ways to traverse between them including some underground passages. The castles have walkways, some that link the two bases & there are towers along the walkway. Jumpad allow you to traverse some of the towers to the walkways or drop down\ladder to enter the rooms underneath. The map is reasonably large. There is a smaller Deathmatch version (dm_ecastle) with no flag, team spawns & some items placement changes. There is also an "optimised" version of main map (ecastlea). Personally, I prefer the standard version (ecastle), it does a better job a knowing what to render & what not to render. INSTALLATION ************ Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ecastle, map dm_ecastle or, map ecastlea ) KNOWN BUGS ********** None that I am aware of, let me know. COMPILE TIME ************ A meaurement of time COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Raven & ID for a wonderfull game & the Q3 engine. Custom textures & shaders: Sock & Amythyst7 Custom map objects: Finko, Nate ************************************************** email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com
There are no comments yet. Be the first!