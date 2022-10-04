A mid-sized CTF map based around a central room taken from an existing Q3 map (vdmm4_02). The room itself is almost the same just with a few additions & texture changes. I gave the room an exterior & then built the map around that following with the Mayan theme.
I think the map is best placed for a 1v1 or 2v2 CTF anymore, & it may become chaotic. The map is symmetrical with even pickups each side for balanced gameplay. It should be reasonably good for deathmatch as well with around 6 players at most.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 4th October 2022 11:35am
Etemple by Chilla-X ************************* Name: etemple Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** A mid-sized CTF map based around a central room taken from an existing Q3 map (vdmm4_02). The room itself is almost the same just with a few additions & texture changes. I gave the room an exterior & then built the map around that following with the Mayan theme. I think the map is best placed for a 1v1 or 2v2 CTF anymore, & it may become chaotic. The map is symmetrical with even pickups each side for balanced gameplay. It should be reasonably good for deathmatch as well with around 6 players at most. INSTALLATION ************ Pop the Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map etemple) KNOWN BUGS ********** None that I am aware of, let me know. COMPILE TIME ************ A measurement of time COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine. Dan "vamp1re" Bradham for the central room on the map. Sock for Mayan & Egypt texture sets & plant models BlackRayne Studios for some of the plant\tree models Todd Gantzler for his multi plant model pack Natestah for the mushroom model I apologise if i have forgotten anyone. ************************************************** email me - [email protected]
There are no comments yet. Be the first!