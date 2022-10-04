1,527 ONLINE

File Description

A mid-sized CTF map based around a central room taken from an existing Q3 map (vdmm4_02). The room itself is almost the same just with a few additions & texture changes. I gave the room an exterior & then built the map around that following with the Mayan theme. 

I think the map is best placed for a 1v1 or 2v2 CTF anymore, & it may become chaotic. The map is symmetrical with even pickups each side for balanced gameplay. It should be reasonably good for deathmatch as well with around 6 players at most.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 4th October 2022 11:35am

Screenshots
Readme 
Etemple by Chilla-X 
*************************
Name:         	etemple
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

DESCRPTION
**********
A mid-sized CTF map based around a central room taken from an existing Q3 map (vdmm4_02). The room itself is almost the same just with a few additions & texture changes. I gave the room an exterior & then built the map around that following with 
the Mayan theme.

I think the map is best placed for a 1v1 or 2v2 CTF anymore, & it may become chaotic. The map is symmetrical with even pickups each side for balanced gameplay. It should be reasonably good for deathmatch as well with around 6 players at most.

INSTALLATION
************
Pop the Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map etemple)

KNOWN BUGS
**********
None that I am aware of, let me know.

COMPILE TIME
************
A measurement of time

COMPILE MACHINE
***************
A computer

THANKS & CREDITS
****************
Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine.
Dan "vamp1re" Bradham for the central room on the map.
Sock for Mayan & Egypt texture sets & plant models
BlackRayne Studios for some of the plant\tree models
Todd Gantzler for his multi plant model pack
Natestah for the mushroom model
I apologise if i have forgotten anyone.
**************************************************
email me - [email protected]

