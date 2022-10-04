A mid-sized CTF map based around a central room taken from an existing Q3 map (vdmm4_02). The room itself is almost the same just with a few additions & texture changes. I gave the room an exterior & then built the map around that following with the Mayan theme.

I think the map is best placed for a 1v1 or 2v2 CTF anymore, & it may become chaotic. The map is symmetrical with even pickups each side for balanced gameplay. It should be reasonably good for deathmatch as well with around 6 players at most.