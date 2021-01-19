I've had this map file sat around since May 2006. I stopped mapping for EF a long time ago & for some reason decided to spin up radiant & see what I could come up with. When looking back at my files, I found this as unfinished so decided to finish it.

This is a castle style map similar in someway to the stock Camelot map & sharing some textures but, different in that the scale is larger. Several other textures are also used along with the layout being symmetrical for competitive match-play.

This is a CTF map & should be considered such but, that's not to say it cannot be played with the other games modes. The map has bot support but they behave like err bots :). There's plenty of ladders on this map & bots don't traverse them, The bots can get stuck on the upper aware, the only way to exit this area is to fall.



