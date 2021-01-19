1,735 ONLINE

I've had this map file sat around since May 2006. I stopped mapping for EF a long time ago & for some reason decided to spin up radi...

File Description

I've had this map file sat around since May 2006. I stopped mapping for EF a long time ago & for some reason decided to spin up radiant & see what I could come up with. When looking back at my files, I found this as unfinished so decided to finish it.

This is a castle style map similar in someway to the stock Camelot map & sharing some textures but, different in that the scale is larger. Several other textures are also used along with the layout being symmetrical for competitive match-play.

This is a CTF map & should be considered such but, that's not to say it cannot be played with the other games modes. The map has bot support but they behave like err bots :). There's plenty of ladders on this map & bots don't traverse them, The bots can get stuck on the upper aware, the only way to exit this area is to fall.


About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 19th January 2021 4:42pm

FCastle by Chilla-X 
*************************
Name:         	FCastle 
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	2+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

DESCRPTION
**********
INSTALLATION
************
Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map fcastle)

KNOWN BUGS
**********
None that i am aware of, let me know.

COMPILE TIME
************
Is that a thing now :) around 10 mins I would guess

COMPILE MACHINE
***************
A computer

THANKS & CREDITS
****************
Raven & ID for a wonderfull game & the Q3 engine.
Custom textures & shaders: Amethyst7, Soc
Custom map objects: Finko, Nate
Map Testing: 7Saturn & TheFoundeR
The Star Trek Elite Force Discord group

**************************************************
email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com

