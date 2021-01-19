I've had this map file sat around since May 2006. I stopped mapping for EF a long time ago & for some reason decided to spin up radiant & see what I could come up with. When looking back at my files, I found this as unfinished so decided to finish it.
This is a castle style map similar in someway to the stock Camelot map & sharing some textures but, different in that the scale is larger. Several other textures are also used along with the layout being symmetrical for competitive match-play.
This is a CTF map & should be considered such but, that's not to say it cannot be played with the other games modes. The map has bot support but they behave like err bots :). There's plenty of ladders on this map & bots don't traverse them, The bots can get stuck on the upper aware, the only way to exit this area is to fall.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 19th January 2021 4:42pm
FCastle by Chilla-X ************************* Name: FCastle Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 2+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** I've had this map file sat around since May 2006. I stopped mapping for EF a long time ago & for some reason decided to spin up radient & see what I could come up with. When looking back at my files, I found this as unfinished so decided to finish it. This is a castle style map similar in someway to the stock camelot map & sharing some textures but, different in that the scale is large. Several other textures are also used along with the layout being symetrical for competitive matchplay. INSTALLATION ************ Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map fcastle) KNOWN BUGS ********** None that i am aware of, let me know. COMPILE TIME ************ Is that a thing now :) around 10 mins I would guess COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Raven & ID for a wonderfull game & the Q3 engine. Custom textures & shaders: Amethyst7, Soc Custom map objects: Finko, Nate Map Testing: 7Saturn & TheFoundeR The Star Trek Elite Force Discord group ************************************************** email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com
There are no comments yet. Be the first!