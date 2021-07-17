There are 2 maps inside the PK3 a deathmatch version named dm_ic & a ctf version named ctf_ic.
IC by Chilla-X ************************* Name: CTF_IC Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 6+ players Bot Support: Yes Name: DM_IC Game Type: FFA, Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** Both these maps are based upon the Quake 3 map Ludonarrative Dissonance (lun3_20b1) by Matt "Lunaran" Breit. There is a deathmatch & ctf version. As with previous ctf conversions, the ctf map is cut then copied & flipped to ensure symmetry & balance for team play. Both maps are textured to give an Icy, cold feel using modified versions of the arctic texture set & iceflow skybox. A custom water shader is also used which in my opinion deserves a special mention. It uses tcGen environment to project a fake reflection of the skybox. This was made with assistance from mjt (aka Morritz) specifically, the env map itself. I hope you have fun playing. INSTALLATION ************ Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ecastle, map dm_ic or, map ctf_ic) KNOWN BUGS ********** If the map is loaded in one of the newer ioquake3 based ef clients, the projection on the water is incorrect but, it still looks reasonable good as a water effect. The water shader creates a lot of vertices which may slow the FPS down a little in places especially, when looking down the length of the ctf map. COMPILE TIME ************ A measurement of time COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Matt "Lunaran" Breit for the base map Member of the Star Trek Elite Force Discord - https://discord.gg/hqSmErp Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine. Custom textures & shaders: Water environment map: mjk (aka Morritz) Arctic texture set: John 'Yogi' Hughes, Warren '=WWIII=' Williams & Corey 'Kamarov' Peters. Ice Flow Skybox: Sock ************************************************** email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com
