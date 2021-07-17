2,400 ONLINE

IC

There are 2 maps inside the PK3 a deathmatch version named dm_ic & a ctf version named ctf_ic.Both these maps are based upon the Quake 3...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force
  • 10.49MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

There are 2 maps inside the PK3 a deathmatch version named dm_ic & a ctf version named ctf_ic.

Both these maps are based upon the Quake 3 map Ludonarrative Dissonance (lun3_20b1) by Matt "Lunaran" Breit. The basic structure are identical baring the texturing & few additions\changes.

As with previous ctf conversions, the ctf map is cut, copied & flipped version of the deathmatch version to ensure symmetry & balance for item placement & team play.

Both maps are textured to give an Icy, cold feel using modified versions of the arctic texture set & iceflow skybox. A custom water shader is also used which in my opinion deserves a special mention. It uses tcGen environment to project a fake reflection of the skybox. This was made with assistance from mjt (aka Morritz) specifically, the env map itself. 

I hope you have fun playing. 


Read More

Download '188742-13204-ic.zip' (10.49MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 17th July 2021 10:22pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
IC by Chilla-X 
*************************
Name:         	CTF_IC
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	6+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

Name:         	DM_IC
Game Type:      FFA,
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

DESCRPTION
**********
Both these maps are based upon the Quake 3 map Ludonarrative Dissonance (lun3_20b1) by Matt "Lunaran" Breit. There is a deathmatch & ctf version. 
As with previous ctf conversions, the ctf map is cut then copied & flipped to ensure symmetry & balance for team play.
Both maps are textured to give an Icy, cold feel using modified versions of the arctic texture set & iceflow skybox. 
A custom water shader is also used which in my opinion deserves a special mention. It uses tcGen environment to project a fake reflection of the skybox. This was made with assistance from mjt (aka Morritz) specifically, the env map itself. 
I hope you have fun playing. 

INSTALLATION
************
Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ecastle, map dm_ic or, map ctf_ic)

KNOWN BUGS
**********
If the map is loaded in one of the newer  ioquake3 based ef clients, the projection on the water is incorrect but, it still looks reasonable good as a water effect.
The water shader creates a lot of vertices which may slow the FPS down a little in places especially, when looking down the length of the ctf map. 

COMPILE TIME
************
A measurement of time

COMPILE MACHINE
***************
A computer

THANKS & CREDITS
****************
Matt "Lunaran" Breit for the base map
Member of the Star Trek Elite Force Discord  - https://discord.gg/hqSmErp
Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine.
Custom textures & shaders: 
Water environment map: mjk (aka Morritz)
Arctic texture set: John 'Yogi' Hughes, Warren '=WWIII=' Williams & Corey 'Kamarov' Peters.
Ice Flow Skybox: Sock

**************************************************
email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Chilla-X


89 XP

Registered 26th April 2005

33 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File