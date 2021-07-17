There are 2 maps inside the PK3 a deathmatch version named dm_ic & a ctf version named ctf_ic.

Both these maps are based upon the Quake 3 map Ludonarrative Dissonance (lun3_20b1) by Matt "Lunaran" Breit. The basic structure are identical baring the texturing & few additions\changes.

As with previous ctf conversions, the ctf map is cut, copied & flipped version of the deathmatch version to ensure symmetry & balance for item placement & team play.

Both maps are textured to give an Icy, cold feel using modified versions of the arctic texture set & iceflow skybox. A custom water shader is also used which in my opinion deserves a special mention. It uses tcGen environment to project a fake reflection of the skybox. This was made with assistance from mjt (aka Morritz) specifically, the env map itself.

I hope you have fun playing.



