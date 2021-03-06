1,905 ONLINE

Old West Two 1.0.0

This is kind of a remake of the ctf_oldwest map. In comparison, this map is a touch bigger in size. The red & blue bases are the same wi...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force
  • 17.09MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

This is kind of a remake of the ctf_oldwest map. In comparison, this map is a touch bigger in size. The red & blue bases are the same with some minor tweaks as is the bank. All of the other structures in the map are no longer present & have been replaced with 

Some new & modified versions of those buildings from the Old West prefabs made largely by Gigon (Eric Lessard).

The "tunnels" that were on one side of the map are now extended to the ends of the map & on both sides. They extend & link to the roofs of each base.

There are some funny messages & custom textures referencing members of the Elite Force Skype group which is a mini-community still playing this game regularly.

**This map will not load with the original stvoyhm executable giving an error: Error: Z_Malloc: failed on allocation. To resolve, you need to use one of the newer ioEF clients. (for example, cmod or Lilium-voyager)

Read More

Download '186713-13204-ctf_ow2.zip' (17.09MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 6th March 2021 12:32pm

Release Notes:

This is kind of a remake of the ctf_oldwest map. In comparison, this map is a touch bigger in size. The red & blue bases are the same with some minor tweaks as is the bank. All of the other structures in the map are no longer present & have been replaced with 

Some new & modified versions of those buildings from the Old West prefabs made largely by Gigon (Eric Lessard).

The "tunnels" that were on one side of the map are now extended to the ends of the map & on both sides. They extend & link to the roofs of each base.

There are some funny messages & custom textures referencing members of the Elite Force Skype group which is a mini-community still playing this game regularly.

**This map will not load with the original stvoyhm executable giving an error: Error: Z_Malloc: failed on allocation. To resolve, you need to use one of the newer ioEF clients. (for example, cmod or Lilium-voyager)

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Old West 2 by Chilla-X 
*************************

Name:         	Old West Two
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

DESCRPTION
**********
This is (kind of) a remake of the ctf_oldwest map. In comparison, this map is a touch bigger in size. The red & blue bases are the same with some minor tweaks as is the bank. All of the other structures in the map are no longer present & have been replaced with 
some new & modified versions of those buildings from the Old West prefabs made largely by Gigon (Eric Lessard).

The "tunnels" that were on one side of the map are now extended to the ends of the map & on both sides. They extend & link to the roofs of each base.

There are some funny messages & custom textures referencing members of the Elite Force Skype group which is a mini-community still playing this game regularly.

INSTALLATION
************
Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ctf_ow2)

KNOWN BUGS
**********
This map will not load with the original stvoyhm executable giving an error: Error: Z_Malloc: failed on allocation. To resolve, you need to use one of the newer ioEF clients. (for example, cmod or Lilium-voyager)

COMPILE TIME
************
Around an hour

COMPILE MACHINE
***************
A computer

THANKS & CREDITS
****************
Raven & ID for a wonderfull game & the Q3 engine.
Old West buildings mapped by Gigon - Eric Lessard
Devils PunchBowl Skybox by Sock
**************************************************
email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Chilla-X


76 XP

Registered 26th April 2005

30 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File