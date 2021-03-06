This is kind of a remake of the ctf_oldwest map. In comparison, this map is a touch bigger in size. The red & blue bases are the same with some minor tweaks as is the bank. All of the other structures in the map are no longer present & have been replaced with

Some new & modified versions of those buildings from the Old West prefabs made largely by Gigon (Eric Lessard).

The "tunnels" that were on one side of the map are now extended to the ends of the map & on both sides. They extend & link to the roofs of each base.

There are some funny messages & custom textures referencing members of the Elite Force Skype group which is a mini-community still playing this game regularly.

**This map will not load with the original stvoyhm executable giving an error: Error: Z_Malloc: failed on allocation. To resolve, you need to use one of the newer ioEF clients. (for example, cmod or Lilium-voyager)