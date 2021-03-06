This is kind of a remake of the ctf_oldwest map. In comparison, this map is a touch bigger in size. The red & blue bases are the same with some minor tweaks as is the bank. All of the other structures in the map are no longer present & have been replaced with
Some new & modified versions of those buildings from the Old West prefabs made largely by Gigon (Eric Lessard).
The "tunnels" that were on one side of the map are now extended to the ends of the map & on both sides. They extend & link to the roofs of each base.
There are some funny messages & custom textures referencing members of the Elite Force Skype group which is a mini-community still playing this game regularly.
**This map will not load with the original stvoyhm executable giving an error: Error: Z_Malloc: failed on allocation. To resolve, you need to use one of the newer ioEF clients. (for example, cmod or Lilium-voyager)
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 6th March 2021 12:32pm
Release Notes:
This is kind of a remake of the ctf_oldwest map. In comparison, this map is a touch bigger in size. The red & blue bases are the same with some minor tweaks as is the bank. All of the other structures in the map are no longer present & have been replaced with
Some new & modified versions of those buildings from the Old West prefabs made largely by Gigon (Eric Lessard).
The "tunnels" that were on one side of the map are now extended to the ends of the map & on both sides. They extend & link to the roofs of each base.
There are some funny messages & custom textures referencing members of the Elite Force Skype group which is a mini-community still playing this game regularly.
**This map will not load with the original stvoyhm executable giving an error: Error: Z_Malloc: failed on allocation. To resolve, you need to use one of the newer ioEF clients. (for example, cmod or Lilium-voyager)
Old West 2 by Chilla-X ************************* Name: Old West Two Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** This is (kind of) a remake of the ctf_oldwest map. In comparison, this map is a touch bigger in size. The red & blue bases are the same with some minor tweaks as is the bank. All of the other structures in the map are no longer present & have been replaced with some new & modified versions of those buildings from the Old West prefabs made largely by Gigon (Eric Lessard). The "tunnels" that were on one side of the map are now extended to the ends of the map & on both sides. They extend & link to the roofs of each base. There are some funny messages & custom textures referencing members of the Elite Force Skype group which is a mini-community still playing this game regularly. INSTALLATION ************ Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ctf_ow2) KNOWN BUGS ********** This map will not load with the original stvoyhm executable giving an error: Error: Z_Malloc: failed on allocation. To resolve, you need to use one of the newer ioEF clients. (for example, cmod or Lilium-voyager) COMPILE TIME ************ Around an hour COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Raven & ID for a wonderfull game & the Q3 engine. Old West buildings mapped by Gigon - Eric Lessard Devils PunchBowl Skybox by Sock ************************************************** email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com
There are no comments yet. Be the first!