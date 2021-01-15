2,053 ONLINE

  Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force
File Description

This a map for Star Trek Elite Force Holomatch. It can be played in all the usual modes but primarily, this is a CTF map. 


There is bot support now but they're pretty poor on this map. Stuck behind doors they cannot open, Sufferings from Tetrion fixation & getting snagged in some parts. You could play it against bots but primarily should be considered human only map. Ideally,  I would fix this but i have since lost the .map file so providing as is.


I have had this file on my HD since August 2005. I've no idea why it was never released but better late than never!!!


Read the readme for further information. 

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 15th January 2021

Readme 
QuickShift by Chilla-X 
*************************
Name:         	QS
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

DESCRPTION
**********
This map is a floating structure in space or perhaps a set of floating structures.

It has been on my HD since August 2005, it was missing bot support & perhaps that's why it was left. There is bot support now but they're pretty poor on this map. Stuck behind doors they cannot open, Sufferings from Tetrion fixation & getting snagged
in some parts. You could play it against bots but primarily should be considered human only map. Ideally, I would fix this but i have since lost the .map file so providing as is.


INSTALLATION
************
Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map qs)

KNOWN BUGS
**********
None that i am aware of, let me know.

COMPILE TIME
************
Unknown, compiled in August  2005 

COMPILE MACHINE
***************
A computer

THANKS & CREDITS
****************
Raven & ID for a wonderfull game & the Q3 engine.
Custom textures & shaders: Amethyst7, Yves Allaire aka evil lair, Kris Hagedoorn, Todd 'Mr.CleaN' Rose
The Star Trek Elite Force Discord group
**************************************************
email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com

