QuickShift

This a map for Star Trek Elite Force Holomatch. It can be played in all the usual modes but primarily, this is a CTF map.





There is bot support now but they're pretty poor on this map. Stuck behind doors they cannot open, Sufferings from Tetrion fixation & getting snagged in some parts. You could play it against bots but primarily should be considered human only map. Ideally, I would fix this but i have since lost the .map file so providing as is.





I have had this file on my HD since August 2005. I've no idea why it was never released but better late than never!!!





Read the readme for further information.