QuickShift by Chilla-X ************************* Name: QS Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** This map is a floating structure in space or perhaps a set of floating structures. It has been on my HD since August 2005, it was missing bot support & perhaps that's why it was left. There is bot support now but they're pretty poor on this map. Stuck behind doors they cannot open, Sufferings from Tetrion fixation & getting snagged in some parts. You could play it against bots but primarily should be considered human only map. Ideally, I would fix this but i have since lost the .map file so providing as is. INSTALLATION ************ Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map qs) KNOWN BUGS ********** None that i am aware of, let me know. COMPILE TIME ************ Unknown, compiled in August 2005 COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** Raven & ID for a wonderfull game & the Q3 engine. Custom textures & shaders: Amethyst7, Yves Allaire aka evil lair, Kris Hagedoorn, Todd 'Mr.CleaN' Rose The Star Trek Elite Force Discord group ************************************************** email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com
