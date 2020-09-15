1,540 ONLINE

RPG-X Call of the Void Skin Pack

RPG-X Call of the Void Skin Packby Arron DominionDescription:Call of the Void is a mini-SRP that ran on The Last Outpost back in 2018 involv...

File Description

RPG-X Call of the Void Skin Pack

by Arron Dominion

Description:

Call of the Void is a mini-SRP that ran on The Last Outpost back in 2018 involving the crew of the USS Pathfinder operating near the Galactic Barrier, and encountering a 24th Century X-Files type of conspiracy with an alien species beyond the galactic rim.  

The Call is back to return to the Void, and we have a skin for the plot imagined for Part II.  Who does this officer resemble, and why are they blue like the alien in the teaser?  You will have to find out when the time comes :)

This mod adds one character with a blue-ish tint with the Main and Main (damaged) uniform options.

Features:

- 1 New Player Skin:
    > Salma_COVS - Call of the Void Species
- Uniform Options:
    > Main (Red/Gold/Teal)
    > Main_Damaged (Red/Gold/Teal)

Installation:

- Download the zip file.
- Extract the .pk3 from the zip file.
- Navigate to your Star Trek RPG-X Ultimate Edition folder
- You have two options from here, either BaseEF or RPG-X2
- Place the .pk3 in whichever option you picked above
- Enjoy!

Use:


Most can be accessed straight from the in-game Player Model menu.  Some of them contain too many skins for the in-game menu, at least of time of this release, and will need to be accessed from the console.  To access the console, use your ~ key on your keyboard.

To change models in the console you type "/model [modelFolder]/[uniform]/[color]".  Below are a list of these commands:

Salma_COVS

/model salma_covs/main
/model salma_covs/main/gold
/model salma_covs/main/teal
/model salma_covs/main/default_damaged
/model salma_covs/main/gold_damaged
/model salma_covs/main/teal_damaged

Credits:

- Raven Software
- Original creators of RPG-X
- The Last Outpost - Maintaining RPG-X and various assets
- Grizz - CO of Call of the Void, Call of the Void Image in Trailer, & For Skin Pack Request

Other Credits:

Trailer Music - Contention by Kai Engel
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai_Engel/Satin_1564/Kai_Engel_-_Satin_-_03_Contention_1107
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

NOTE:

- The mod is organized so that the hand textures and Main uniforms for the uniform-hand combination can be re-used by other mods.  You have permission to re-use the assets as long as you give credit.

