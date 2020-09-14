RPG-X USS Archer Skin Pack

RPG-X USS Archer Player Skins
by Arron Dominion
Description:
USS Archer is a 2020 mini-SRP that is currently live in The Last Outpost. Several characters required player skins. Ensign Joules is an Android officer who has made the decision to grow a beard. Lieutenant Junior Grade L'Tress is a Caitian Gravimetrics Science Officer who is also married to the ship's main helmsman. Ensign Tauros is a Klingon Quartermaster on board the Archer, and has a cybernetic hand that requires use of a glove in most circumstances. Hospital Medical Corpsman Jiral Telas is a medical officer on board the Archer, and she is a joined trill. Samantha is an experimental A.I. that was developed during the Dominion War as an Emergency Medical Counsellor prototype, and she chose her appearance as an Orion officer.
This mod adds four new characters into RPG-X: Joules, L'Tress, Tauros, and Samantha. It also adds additional uniform options for the character Jiral. Each player skin have Admiral, Cadet, Combat, Dress, Dress Admiral, Main, Main (Damaged), and Voyager uniform choices. Samantha also has various Counsellor uniform as seen on Counsellor Troi in TNG as options.
Features:
- 4 New Player Skins:
> Joules - Android Officer
> L'Tress - Caitian Officer
> Tauros - Klingon Officer
> Samantha - A.I./Orion Officer
- 1 Modified Player Skin:
> Jiral - Trill Officer
- Uniform Options for All:
> Cadet (Red/Gold/Teal)
> Combat (Red/Gold/Teal)
> Admiral (Red/Gold/Teal)
> Main (Red/Gold/Teal)
> Main-Damaged (Red/Gold/Teal)
> Dress (Blue/Red/Gold/Teal)
> Dress Admiral (Blue/Red/Gold/Teal)
> Voyager (Blue/Red/Gold/Teal)
- Uniform Options for Samantha:
> Counsellor Skirt (Black/Blue/Counsellor Troi's/Green/Grey/Lavender/Magenta/Orange/Purple/Red/Teal/White/Yellow)
> Counsellor (Pink Collar with Lavender outfit)
> Counsellor 2 (Black Collor with following variants: Blue/Counsellor Troi's/Green/Grey/Lavender/Light-Black/Magenta/Orange/Purple/Red/Teal/White/Yellow)
- Fix for no texture glitch for Jiral on following Uniforms:
> Combat
> Dress
> Main
Installation:
- Download the zip file.
- Extract the .pk3 from the zip file.
- Navigate to your Star Trek RPG-X Ultimate Edition folder
- You have two options from here, either BaseEF or RPG-X2
- Place the .pk3 in whichever option you picked above
- Enjoy!
Use:
Most can be accessed straight from the in-game Player Model menu. Some of them contain too many skins for the in-game menu, at least of time of this release, and will need to be accessed from the console. To access the console, use your ~ key on your keyboard.
To change models in the console you type "/model [modelFolder]/[uniform]/[color]". Below are a list of these commands:
Joules:
Admiral
/model joules/admiral
/model joules/admiral/gold
/model joules/admiral/teal
Cadet
/model joules/cadet
/model joules/cadet/gold
/model joules/cadet/teal
Combat
/model joules/combat
/model joules/combat/gold
/model joules/combat/teal
Dress
/model joules/dress
/model joules/dress/blue
/model joules/dress/gold
/model joules/dress/teal
Dress Admiral
/model joules/dressadm
/model joules/dressadm/blue
/model joules/dressadm/gold
/model joules/dressadm/teal
Main
/model joules/main
/model joules/main/default-damaged
/model joules/main/gold
/model joules/main/gold-damaged
/model joules/main/teal
/model joules/main/teal-damaged
Voyager
/model joules/voyager
/model joules/voyager/blue
/model joules/voyager/gold
/model joules/voyager/teal
Jiral:
Admiral
/model jiral/admiral
/model jiral/admiral/gold
/model jiral/admiral/teal
Cadet
/model jiral/cadet
/model jiral/cadet/gold
/model jiral/cadet/teal
Combat
/model jiral/combat
/model jiral/combat/gold
/model jiral/combat/teal
Dress
/model jiral/dress
/model jiral/dress/blue
/model jiral/dress/gold
/model jiral/dress/teal
Dress Admiral
/model jiral/dressadm
/model jiral/dressadm/blue
/model jiral/dressadm/gold
/model jiral/dressadm/teal
Main
/model jiral/main
/model jiral/main/default-damaged
/model jiral/main/gold
/model jiral/main/gold-damaged
/model jiral/main/teal
/model jiral/main/teal-damaged
Voyager
/model jiral/voyager
/model jiral/voyager/blue
/model jiral/voyager/gold
/model jiral/voyager/teal
L'Tress:
Admiral
/model ltress/admiral
/model ltress/admiral/gold
/model ltress/admiral/teal
Cadet
/model ltress/cadet
/model ltress/cadet/gold
/model ltress/cadet/teal
Combat
/model ltress/combat
/model ltress/combat/gold
/model ltress/combat/teal
Dress
/model ltress/dress
/model ltress/dress/blue
/model ltress/dress/gold
/model ltress/dress/teal
Dress Admiral
/model ltress/dressadm
/model ltress/dressadm/blue
/model ltress/dressadm/gold
/model ltress/dressadm/teal
Main
/model ltress/main
/model ltress/main/default-damaged
/model ltress/main/gold
/model ltress/main/gold-damaged
/model ltress/main/teal
/model ltress/main/teal-damaged
Voyager
/model ltress/voyager
/model ltress/voyager/blue
/model ltress/voyager/gold
/model ltress/voyager/teal
Tauros:
Admiral
/model tauros/admiral
/model tauros/admiral/gold
/model tauros/admiral/teal
Cadet
/model tauros/cadet
/model tauros/cadet/gold
/model tauros/cadet/teal
Combat
/model tauros/combat
/model tauros/combat/gold
/model tauros/combat/teal
Dress
/model tauros/dress
/model tauros/dress/blue
/model tauros/dress/gold
/model tauros/dress/teal
Dress Admiral
/model tauros/dressadm
/model tauros/dressadm/blue
/model tauros/dressadm/gold
/model tauros/dressadm/teal
Main
/model tauros/main
/model tauros/main/default-damaged
/model tauros/main/gold
/model tauros/main/gold-damaged
/model tauros/main/teal
/model tauros/main/teal-damaged
Voyager
/model tauros/voyager
/model tauros/voyager/blue
/model tauros/voyager/gold
/model tauros/voyager/teal
Samantha:
Admiral
/model samantha/admiral
/model samantha/admiral/gold
/model samantha/admiral/teal
Cadet
/model samantha/cadet
/model samantha/cadet/gold
/model samantha/cadet/teal
Combat
/model samantha/combat
/model samantha/combat/gold
/model samantha/combat/teal
Counsellor
/model samantha/counsellor
/model samantha/counsellor/black
/model samantha/counsellor/blue
/model samantha/counsellor/green
/model samantha/counsellor/grey
/model samantha/counsellor/lavender
/model samantha/counsellor/magenta
/model samantha/counsellor/orange
/model samantha/counsellor/purple
/model samantha/counsellor/red
/model samantha/counsellor/teal
/model samantha/counsellor/white
/model samantha/counsellor/yellow
Counsellor V1
/model samantha/counslr
Counsellor V2
/model samantha/counslr2
/model samantha/counslr2/light-black
/model samantha/counslr2/blue
/model samantha/counslr2/green
/model samantha/counslr2/grey
/model samantha/counslr2/lavender
/model samantha/counslr2/magenta
/model samantha/counslr2/orange
/model samantha/counslr2/purple
/model samantha/counslr2/red
/model samantha/counslr2/teal
/model samantha/counslr2/white
/model samantha/counslr2/yellow
Dress
/model samantha/dress
/model samantha/dress/blue
/model samantha/dress/gold
/model samantha/dress/teal
Dress Admiral
/model samantha/dressadm
/model samantha/dressadm/blue
/model samantha/dressadm/gold
/model samantha/dressadm/teal
Main
/model samantha/main
/model samantha/main/default-damaged
/model samantha/main/gold
/model samantha/main/gold-damaged
/model samantha/main/teal
/model samantha/main/teal-damaged
Voyager
/model samantha/voyager
/model samantha/voyager/blue
/model samantha/voyager/gold
/model samantha/voyager/teal
Credits:
- Raven Software
- Original creators of RPG-X
- The Last Outpost - Maintaining RPG-X and various assets
- Serris - Permission to modify Jiral
Special Credits:
Laz Rojas - use of Counsellor Troi/Riker/Other assets from various skin releases. Check out the originals, and other work below.
http://lazrojas.com
http://lazrojas.com/games.html
http://lazrojas.com/elitefarce/
Other Credits:
Trailer Music - Cabaret by Kai Engel
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai_Engel/Satin_1564/Kai_Engel_-_Satin_-_10_Cabaret
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/
Permission Notes:
Due to use of Laz Rojas' assets, you must ask for permission from him in order to modify this pack's assets.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 14th September 2020 7:02am
RPG-X USS Archer Player Skins by Arron Dominion Description: USS Archer is a 2020 mini-SRP that is currently live in The Last Outpost. Several characters required player skins. Ensign Joules is an Android officer who has made the decision to grow a beard. Lieutenant Junior Grade L'Tress is a Caitian Gravimetrics Science Officer who is also married to the ship's main helmsman. Ensign Tauros is a Klingon Quartermaster on board the Archer, and has a cybernetic hand that requires use of a glove in most circumstances. Hospital Medical Corpsman Jiral Telas is a medical officer on board the Archer, and she is a joined trill. Samantha is an experimental A.I. that was developed during the Dominion War as an Emergency Medical Counsellor prototype, and she chose her appearance as an Orion officer. This mod adds four new characters into RPG-X: Joules, L'Tress, Tauros, and Samantha. It also adds additional uniform options for the character Jiral. Each player skin have Admiral, Cadet, Combat, Dress, Dress Admiral, Main, Main (Damaged), and Voyager uniform choices. Samantha also has various Counsellor uniform as seen on Counsellor Troi in TNG as options. Features: - 4 New Player Skins: > Joules - Android Officer > L'Tress - Caitian Officer > Tauros - Klingon Officer > Samantha - A.I./Orion Officer - 1 Modified Player Skin: > Jiral - Trill Officer - Uniform Options for All: > Cadet (Red/Gold/Teal) > Combat (Red/Gold/Teal) > Admiral (Red/Gold/Teal) > Main (Red/Gold/Teal) > Main-Damaged (Red/Gold/Teal) > Dress (Blue/Red/Gold/Teal) > Dress Admiral (Blue/Red/Gold/Teal) > Voyager (Blue/Red/Gold/Teal) - Uniform Options for Samantha: > Counsellor Skirt (Black/Blue/Counsellor Troi's/Green/Grey/Lavender/Magenta/Orange/Purple/Red/Teal/White/Yellow) > Counsellor (Pink Collar with Lavender outfit) > Counsellor 2 (Black Collor with following variants: Blue/Counsellor Troi's/Green/Grey/Lavender/Light-Black/Magenta/Orange/Purple/Red/Teal/White/Yellow) - Fix for no texture glitch for Jiral on following Uniforms: > Combat > Dress > Main Installation: - Download the zip file. - Extract the .pk3 from the zip file. - Navigate to your Star Trek RPG-X Ultimate Edition folder - You have two options from here, either BaseEF or RPG-X2 - Place the .pk3 in whichever option you picked above - Enjoy! Use: Most can be accessed straight from the in-game Player Model menu. Some of them contain too many skins for the in-game menu, at least of time of this release, and will need to be accessed from the console. To access the console, use your ~ key on your keyboard. To change models in the console you type "/model [modelFolder]/[uniform]/[color]". Below are a list of these commands: Joules: Admiral /model joules/admiral /model joules/admiral/gold /model joules/admiral/teal Cadet /model joules/cadet /model joules/cadet/gold /model joules/cadet/teal Combat /model joules/combat /model joules/combat/gold /model joules/combat/teal Dress /model joules/dress /model joules/dress/blue /model joules/dress/gold /model joules/dress/teal Dress Admiral /model joules/dressadm /model joules/dressadm/blue /model joules/dressadm/gold /model joules/dressadm/teal Main /model joules/main /model joules/main/default-damaged /model joules/main/gold /model joules/main/gold-damaged /model joules/main/teal /model joules/main/teal-damaged Voyager /model joules/voyager /model joules/voyager/blue /model joules/voyager/gold /model joules/voyager/teal Jiral: Admiral /model jiral/admiral /model jiral/admiral/gold /model jiral/admiral/teal Cadet /model jiral/cadet /model jiral/cadet/gold /model jiral/cadet/teal Combat /model jiral/combat /model jiral/combat/gold /model jiral/combat/teal Dress /model jiral/dress /model jiral/dress/blue /model jiral/dress/gold /model jiral/dress/teal Dress Admiral /model jiral/dressadm /model jiral/dressadm/blue /model jiral/dressadm/gold /model jiral/dressadm/teal Main /model jiral/main /model jiral/main/default-damaged /model jiral/main/gold /model jiral/main/gold-damaged /model jiral/main/teal /model jiral/main/teal-damaged Voyager /model jiral/voyager /model jiral/voyager/blue /model jiral/voyager/gold /model jiral/voyager/teal L'Tress: Admiral /model ltress/admiral /model ltress/admiral/gold /model ltress/admiral/teal Cadet /model ltress/cadet /model ltress/cadet/gold /model ltress/cadet/teal Combat /model ltress/combat /model ltress/combat/gold /model ltress/combat/teal Dress /model ltress/dress /model ltress/dress/blue /model ltress/dress/gold /model ltress/dress/teal Dress Admiral /model ltress/dressadm /model ltress/dressadm/blue /model ltress/dressadm/gold /model ltress/dressadm/teal Main /model ltress/main /model ltress/main/default-damaged /model ltress/main/gold /model ltress/main/gold-damaged /model ltress/main/teal /model ltress/main/teal-damaged Voyager /model ltress/voyager /model ltress/voyager/blue /model ltress/voyager/gold /model ltress/voyager/teal Tauros: Admiral /model tauros/admiral /model tauros/admiral/gold /model tauros/admiral/teal Cadet /model tauros/cadet /model tauros/cadet/gold /model tauros/cadet/teal Combat /model tauros/combat /model tauros/combat/gold /model tauros/combat/teal Dress /model tauros/dress /model tauros/dress/blue /model tauros/dress/gold /model tauros/dress/teal Dress Admiral /model tauros/dressadm /model tauros/dressadm/blue /model tauros/dressadm/gold /model tauros/dressadm/teal Main /model tauros/main /model tauros/main/default-damaged /model tauros/main/gold /model tauros/main/gold-damaged /model tauros/main/teal /model tauros/main/teal-damaged Voyager /model tauros/voyager /model tauros/voyager/blue /model tauros/voyager/gold /model tauros/voyager/teal Samantha: Admiral /model samantha/admiral /model samantha/admiral/gold /model samantha/admiral/teal Cadet /model samantha/cadet /model samantha/cadet/gold /model samantha/cadet/teal Combat /model samantha/combat /model samantha/combat/gold /model samantha/combat/teal Counsellor /model samantha/counsellor /model samantha/counsellor/black /model samantha/counsellor/blue /model samantha/counsellor/green /model samantha/counsellor/grey /model samantha/counsellor/lavender /model samantha/counsellor/magenta /model samantha/counsellor/orange /model samantha/counsellor/purple /model samantha/counsellor/red /model samantha/counsellor/teal /model samantha/counsellor/white /model samantha/counsellor/yellow Counsellor V1 /model samantha/counslr Counsellor V2 /model samantha/counslr2 /model samantha/counslr2/light-black /model samantha/counslr2/blue /model samantha/counslr2/green /model samantha/counslr2/grey /model samantha/counslr2/lavender /model samantha/counslr2/magenta /model samantha/counslr2/orange /model samantha/counslr2/purple /model samantha/counslr2/red /model samantha/counslr2/teal /model samantha/counslr2/white /model samantha/counslr2/yellow Dress /model samantha/dress /model samantha/dress/blue /model samantha/dress/gold /model samantha/dress/teal Dress Admiral /model samantha/dressadm /model samantha/dressadm/blue /model samantha/dressadm/gold /model samantha/dressadm/teal Main /model samantha/main /model samantha/main/default-damaged /model samantha/main/gold /model samantha/main/gold-damaged /model samantha/main/teal /model samantha/main/teal-damaged Voyager /model samantha/voyager /model samantha/voyager/blue /model samantha/voyager/gold /model samantha/voyager/teal Credits: - Raven Software - Original creators of RPG-X - The Last Outpost - Maintaining RPG-X and various assets - Serris - Permission to modify Jiral Special Credits: Laz Rojas - use of Counsellor Troi/Riker/Other assets from various skin releases. Check out the originals, and other work below. http://lazrojas.com http://lazrojas.com/games.html http://lazrojas.com/elitefarce/ Other Credits: Trailer Music - Cabaret by Kai Engel https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai_Engel/Satin_1564/Kai_Engel_-_Satin_-_10_Cabaret https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/ Permission Notes: Due to use of Laz Rojas' assets, you must ask for permission from him in order to modify this pack's assets.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!