RPG-X USS Archer Skin Pack

RPG-X USS Archer Player Skins



by Arron Dominion



Description:



USS Archer is a 2020 mini-SRP that is currently live in The Last Outpost. Several characters required player skins. Ensign Joules is an Android officer who has made the decision to grow a beard. Lieutenant Junior Grade L'Tress is a Caitian Gravimetrics Science Officer who is also married to the ship's main helmsman. Ensign Tauros is a Klingon Quartermaster on board the Archer, and has a cybernetic hand that requires use of a glove in most circumstances. Hospital Medical Corpsman Jiral Telas is a medical officer on board the Archer, and she is a joined trill. Samantha is an experimental A.I. that was developed during the Dominion War as an Emergency Medical Counsellor prototype, and she chose her appearance as an Orion officer.



This mod adds four new characters into RPG-X: Joules, L'Tress, Tauros, and Samantha. It also adds additional uniform options for the character Jiral. Each player skin have Admiral, Cadet, Combat, Dress, Dress Admiral, Main, Main (Damaged), and Voyager uniform choices. Samantha also has various Counsellor uniform as seen on Counsellor Troi in TNG as options.



Features:



- 4 New Player Skins:

> Joules - Android Officer

> L'Tress - Caitian Officer

> Tauros - Klingon Officer

> Samantha - A.I./Orion Officer

- 1 Modified Player Skin:

> Jiral - Trill Officer

- Uniform Options for All:

> Cadet (Red/Gold/Teal)

> Combat (Red/Gold/Teal)

> Admiral (Red/Gold/Teal)

> Main (Red/Gold/Teal)

> Main-Damaged (Red/Gold/Teal)

> Dress (Blue/Red/Gold/Teal)

> Dress Admiral (Blue/Red/Gold/Teal)

> Voyager (Blue/Red/Gold/Teal)

- Uniform Options for Samantha:

> Counsellor Skirt (Black/Blue/Counsellor Troi's/Green/Grey/Lavender/Magenta/Orange/Purple/Red/Teal/White/Yellow)

> Counsellor (Pink Collar with Lavender outfit)

> Counsellor 2 (Black Collor with following variants: Blue/Counsellor Troi's/Green/Grey/Lavender/Light-Black/Magenta/Orange/Purple/Red/Teal/White/Yellow)

- Fix for no texture glitch for Jiral on following Uniforms:

> Combat

> Dress

> Main



Installation:



- Download the zip file.

- Extract the .pk3 from the zip file.

- Navigate to your Star Trek RPG-X Ultimate Edition folder

- You have two options from here, either BaseEF or RPG-X2

- Place the .pk3 in whichever option you picked above

- Enjoy!



Use: