Scav1 Extended

This is a set of map conversions made from one of the stock maps that came with the original release of Elite Force. The base of these 3 maps is hm_scav1.

There were created some time ago (some time around 2007 I guess) & were unfinished until a few days ago :)

This is a 3 map map-pack details are as follows:

- hm_scav1x: This is a large map essential; double the size of the original. The largest room in the original map (with the slime) has had one its sides removed from the map. The remainder of the map has then been copied\mirrored to fit & merge where the part was removed. Entities remain almost unchanged bar the hypo sprays that sat where the merge has happed. This map should be good enough to play with a large number of players. The original map recommended 8.

- ctf_scav1a: This map is similar in size to the original. The original map has been cut across the middle discarding one half of the map. the remaining map is then been copied\mirrored to fit & merge where the part was removed.

Entities have been changed somewhat. Flag & team entities are added, the Quad has been replaced with haste & ammo\armour added (that existed in deleted parts of the map). The teleporter destination has been moved (as this went to the deleted part).

There are several light, texture changes & modifications to help which sides of the map are red & blue. This map should be good enough to play with a small number of players, a 2v2 or 3v3 (4v4 at a stretch)

- ctf_scav1b: Identical to hm_scav1x bar the introduction of flag\team entities & the modifications to help which sides of the map are red & blue.