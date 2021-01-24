I had this unfinished map file sat around since June 2005 & decided to finish it. It's a floating structure connected by passages, walkways & jump pads.
Flags are at either end situated on platform connected to the walkways. A passageway is also connected which will take you to the central structure. Doors in the structure are activated by firing on the buttons.
The structure houses a pit with large rotor\fan which does damage. There are some childish looking aquariums in the side rooms :) The jump pad in the central room leads to the roof & then on to the higher platforms. The splines on the roof will also damage.
Underneath the rotor there are another set of platforms.
The rotor will not cause instant death although if you hang around them for long enough, they will keel ;) Hitting the floor of the map is an instant death.
There's several custom textures used along with base ones. The jump pads & weapon spawns textures are one of the screens from the stock stasis texture set. Some different versions created for the red side of the map & for neutral\central areas.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 24th January 2021 1:40pm
