WW - Waterway

Two maps based around the similar designs & the same concept. A reasonably large volume of water surrounded by wooden walkways adjoined...

  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force
File Description

Two maps based around the similar designs & the same concept. A reasonably large volume of water surrounded by wooden walkways adjoined by building with lots of windows & roof tops overlooking the lower areas. 

The buildings & ladders link the areas along with some climbable water tunnels & some teleporting water pools inside the lower buildings.

There's a garden area at the end of the map (each end on the CTF version) which should make a funny place to hide\camp out.

Flag placement is out in the open, on the lower level to encourage last minute saves as you can snipe from one flag to the other. A quick capture is very possible strafing flag to flag on the walkways. 

Bot support is included in both maps but they struggle if they go into the water

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 11th May 2021 3:43pm

Screenshots
Readme 
Waterway by Chilla-X 
*************************
Name:         	CTF_WW
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	6+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

Name:         	DM_WW
Game Type:      FFA,
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

DESCRPTION
**********
Two maps based around the similar designs & the same concept. A reasonably large volume of water surrounded by wooden walkways adjoined by building with lots of windows & roof tops overlooking the lower areas. 
The buildings & ladders link the areas along with some climbable water tunnels & some teleporting water pools inside the lower buildings.
There's a garden area at the end of the map (each end on the CTF version) which should make a funny place to hide\camp out.
Flag placement is out in the open, on the lower level to encourage last minute saves as you can snipe from one flag to the other. A quick capture is very possible strafing flag to flag on the walkways. 
Bot support is included in both maps but they struggle if they go into the water.

INSTALLATION
************
Stick Pk3 in your BaseEF folder, run from menu or console (map ecastle, map dm_ww or, map ctf_ww)

KNOWN BUGS
**********
None that I am aware of, let me know.

COMPILE TIME
************
A measurement of time

COMPILE MACHINE
***************
A computer

THANKS & CREDITS
****************
Member of the Star Trek Elite Force Discord  - https://discord.gg/hqSmErp
Raven & ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine.
Custom textures & shaders: Necros, The Mighty Pete, Sock, Scorn
Custom map objects: Todd Gantzler 

**************************************************
email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Chilla-X


86 XP

Registered 26th April 2005

31 Files Uploaded

