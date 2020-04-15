Hellas Mod V3.1 Fix

The 3rd major release of Hellas mod includes some changes in mod's interface and in campaign. A handy, simple but powerful launcher starts the mod game with one click. No more editing user script or manually move files around. Moreover you can find some useful futures in menu which you should already know from ETF launcher. Important: you do not have to -and you must not- edit user script unless you want to add other mods and combine them with Hellas Mod.

In campaign there are some significant changes as well. Now it starts in 1821 and it is set in 4 turns per year. Greece has got only Moreas region. Income has slightly increased in Moreas and Greece regions to help the new state survive the first turns as it is already in war with Ottomans. The Greek treasury is only 5000 while the Ottomans are far wealthier. In 15 first turns only irregulars and phillelines units are available. I've also increased dislikeness in population of Moreas to reflect the civil fights among Greeks during the revolution. Since it is not possible to add new characters, 2 unique units have been added, Theodoros Kolokotronis and Nikitaras. They have 12 men each, superior stats, they use the Royal Phalanx texture, while their leader use different main colors (red and green instead of blue) representing the 2 historical persons. Larissa is present from the start of the game as education town while Ioannina has been changed to a textile town. There are also some other minor changes and a couple of fixes for issues that had been reported in previous version.