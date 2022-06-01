Ui, Naval & Land Flags Republic/Monarchy for All Minor Factions
1.2 for Empire Total War
by Trasibulos
Using ModManager by Lt.Chambers.
UPDATE 23/06/2009: NOW FULLY COMPATIBLE WITH 1.3 PATCH
UPDATE 23/04/2009: FIXED BUG OF MISSING FLAGS
Until now, the most of minor factions does not change flags with
a change of government (Revolution or Counterevolution)...so a
republican government had the same ensigne of a monarchist
one... it's so sad !
With this mod i've created a set of textures that adds
completely new campaign ui, new land flags, new naval flags for
republic or monarchy of those minor factions which has not a
different ensigne for republic/monarchy.
With the Republic/Monarchy for AllFactions Mod you can choose
any faction you want (including all minor factions) and, after a
Revolution, you'll see a new flag for the government you side or
you face
I have worked basically on the hystorical info and models taken
from this italian site of vessilology:
http://digilander.libero.it/breschirob/indice.html
THIS MOD NOT CHANGES THE UI, LAND FLAGS, NAVAL FLAGS OF THOSE
COUNTRIES THAT ALREADY HAS DIFFERENT ENSIGNES FOR EACH TYPE OF
GOVERNMENT !
THIS MOD CHANGES YOUR STARTPOS.ESF, SO YOU SHOULD MAKE BACKUP !
THIS MOD DOES NOT ENABLE EMERGING FACTIONS PLAYABLE !
New Republican Flags:
Savoy Republic, Persia Republic, Inuit Republic, Iroquois
Republic, Morocco Republic, Malta Republic, Mysore Republic,
Papal States Republic, Hannover Republic, Plains Republic,
Portugal Republic, Crimean Khanate Republic, Pueblo Republic,
Cherokee Republic, Bavaria Republic, Westphalia Republic,
Georgia Republic, Wurttemberg Republic, Dagestan Republic,
Courland Republic, Punjab Republic, Huron Republic, Mamelukes
Republic, Scotland Republic, Saxony Republic, Norway Republic,
Afghanistan Republic, Hungary Republic, Naples & Sicily
Republic, Ireland Republic, Greece Republic, Hessen Republic,
Quebec Republic, Mexico Republic, Colombia Republic
New Monarchist Flags:
Venice Monarchy, Genoa Monarchy
HOW TO INSTALL:
FIRST STEP:
Go to
empire total war\data\campaigns\main\
backup your startpos.esf
paste in my startpos.esf
SECOND STEP
1. Place all files in your data folder.
(republic_monarchy_for_allfactions.pack, ModManager.exe,
common.dll)
2. Run the ModManager, and check
republic_monarchy_for_allfactions.pack, then run Empire Total
War.
OR
1. Go to C:\Documents and Settings\USERNAME\Application Data\The
Creative Assembly\Empire\Scripts\
( the Application Data folder is HIDDEN!)
open the text file: user_empire.script
then copy and paste in it, this string:
mod "republic_monarchy_for_allfactions.pack";
Version: 1.2
Released: 1st June 2022 1:12am
Release Notes:
