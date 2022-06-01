Ui, Naval & Land Flags Republic/Monarchy for All Minor Factions

by Trasibulos



Using ModManager by Lt.Chambers.



UPDATE 23/06/2009: NOW FULLY COMPATIBLE WITH 1.3 PATCH



UPDATE 23/04/2009: FIXED BUG OF MISSING FLAGS



Until now, the most of minor factions does not change flags with

a change of government (Revolution or Counterevolution)...so a

republican government had the same ensigne of a monarchist

one... it's so sad !

With this mod i've created a set of textures that adds

completely new campaign ui, new land flags, new naval flags for

republic or monarchy of those minor factions which has not a

different ensigne for republic/monarchy.

With the Republic/Monarchy for AllFactions Mod you can choose

any faction you want (including all minor factions) and, after a

Revolution, you'll see a new flag for the government you side or

you face

I have worked basically on the hystorical info and models taken

from this italian site of vessilology:

http://digilander.libero.it/breschirob/indice.html



THIS MOD NOT CHANGES THE UI, LAND FLAGS, NAVAL FLAGS OF THOSE

COUNTRIES THAT ALREADY HAS DIFFERENT ENSIGNES FOR EACH TYPE OF

GOVERNMENT !



THIS MOD CHANGES YOUR STARTPOS.ESF, SO YOU SHOULD MAKE BACKUP !



THIS MOD DOES NOT ENABLE EMERGING FACTIONS PLAYABLE !



New Republican Flags:

Savoy Republic, Persia Republic, Inuit Republic, Iroquois

Republic, Morocco Republic, Malta Republic, Mysore Republic,

Papal States Republic, Hannover Republic, Plains Republic,

Portugal Republic, Crimean Khanate Republic, Pueblo Republic,

Cherokee Republic, Bavaria Republic, Westphalia Republic,

Georgia Republic, Wurttemberg Republic, Dagestan Republic,

Courland Republic, Punjab Republic, Huron Republic, Mamelukes

Republic, Scotland Republic, Saxony Republic, Norway Republic,

Afghanistan Republic, Hungary Republic, Naples & Sicily

Republic, Ireland Republic, Greece Republic, Hessen Republic,

Quebec Republic, Mexico Republic, Colombia Republic



New Monarchist Flags:

Venice Monarchy, Genoa Monarchy



HOW TO INSTALL:



FIRST STEP:

Go to

empire total war\data\campaigns\main\

backup your startpos.esf

paste in my startpos.esf



SECOND STEP



1. Place all files in your data folder.

(republic_monarchy_for_allfactions.pack, ModManager.exe,

common.dll)

2. Run the ModManager, and check

republic_monarchy_for_allfactions.pack, then run Empire Total

War.

OR

1. Go to C:\Documents and Settings\USERNAME\Application Data\The

Creative Assembly\Empire\Scripts\

( the Application Data folder is HIDDEN!)

open the text file: user_empire.script

then copy and paste in it, this string:

mod "republic_monarchy_for_allfactions.pack";