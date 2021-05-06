I am using the 13 colonies ESF from mod db of which I edited it giving all the major factions 9 million in cash to start the game with. All mj factions are playable. If You start off with a fresh copy of ETW the game will play as the original. When you download my mod you should be able to add other model packs to it as long as you use model manager 1.5. In my mod I have recolored all maps, replace all generals and almost all portraits have been replaced. I replaced most all of the European unit icons as well as ship icons. This should make the game seem more realistic. The mod WM56 ETW 1700S mod is focused more on recruiting generals and fighting battles; partly based on history but mostly is a fantasy type war game devoted too being more involved in battle tactics and decision making and creating a different atmosphere for the game. If you set this mod on hard setting it will be pretty challenging game play.