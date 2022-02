Euro Truck Simulator 2 will be soon taking us into the Heart of Russia. With the size of Russia you can be sure to find many different types of environments from lush forests to the rivers of the Volga. Move through and around Moscow and see the diverse range from Old Russia to the modern developments recently undertaken.

The twenty minute preview takes you across some of those destinations and terrain that awaits you to traverse it upon it's release.

Check out the games Steam store page here.