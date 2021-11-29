Modern Retro-Like HUD - FallUI HUD Preset

Modern Retro-Like HUD Replacer is a FallUI - HUD preset that has a modernized and clean design to better fit 2021 Standards. With a simply redesigned, and reinvented HUD, you can expect this mod to be the best quality HUD replacer out there.

For discussion and support, join the Modding Repository server﻿﻿ and visit my personal Mod Author Hub channel in the FO4 Category.

This requires FallUI - HUD, which is necessary for loading the intended preset.





Installation is self-explanatory, but will be explained regardless. Download the provided .zip file and install via your Mod Manager.

If you're using Mod Organizer 2, simply drag and drop into your Downloads tab then install the selected version.