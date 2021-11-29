1,336 ONLINE

Modern Retro-Like HUD - FallUI HUD Preset

Modern Retro-Like HUD Replacer is a FallUI - HUD preset that has a modernized and clean design to better fit 2021 Standards. With a simply r...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Fallout 4
  • 5KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Overview_Banner.png

Modern Retro-Like HUD Replacer is a FallUI - HUD preset that has a modernized and clean design to better fit 2021 Standards. With a simply redesigned, and reinvented HUD, you can expect this mod to be the best quality HUD replacer out there.

For discussion and support, join the Modding Repository server﻿﻿ and visit my personal Mod Author Hub channel in the FO4 Category.

This requires FallUI - HUD, which is necessary for loading the intended preset.


Installation_Banner.png

Installation is self-explanatory, but will be explained regardless. Download the provided .zip file and install via your Mod Manager.

If you're using Mod Organizer 2, simply drag and drop into your Downloads tab then install the selected version.

Read More

Download '209122-181530-Modern Retro-Like HUD v1.2.1.zip' (5KB)

About This Version (1.2.1)

Version: 1.2.1

Released: 29th November 2021 5:18am

View Previous Versions
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Rage

Mod Author


52 XP

Hey there, my name's Rage. I'm a veteran Mod Author from Nexus mods, looking to migrate to another modding platform. I mostly focus my modding time on Fallout 4 and Skyrim SE, but may look into mod...

Registered 29th November 2021

2 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File