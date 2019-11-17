Fallout 3 Concept Art Mr. Handy Alternate Model

FO3 Concept Art Mr. Handy Alternate Model (MODDERS RESOURCE) ---DESCRIPTION--- This brings to the game an alternate model for Mr. Handy based on Adam Adamowicz Concept Art. (MODDERS RESOURCE). 5 variations can be found hovering inside Repconn Headquarters first floor. ---FEATURES--- - An alternate model for Mr. Handy based on Adam Adamowicz Concept Art. - 7 variations: Original Blue, Concept Art Grey, Repconn, Rusty, Mr. Gutsy, Outcast and Enclave. ---LIMITATIONS--- * The models lack of Dismembered parts. * The plugin provided only added the Robots to Repconn Headquarters first floor to showcase the models. They won't appear anywhere else in the game. ---PLUGINS--- MrHandyConceptArt.esp --REQUIREMENTS-- Fallout New Vegas. ---INSTALLATION--- 1) Download the file called MrHandyConceptArt.zip 2) Unzip the file. 3) Open the folder called MrHandyConceptArt. 4)Grab both Meshes and Textures folders and the plugin called MrHandyConceptArt.esp and drop them into your Data Folder (the one where your FalloutNV.exe and FalloutNVLauncher.exe are located). 5) Open Fallout Mod Manager or any other Mod Manager you're using, find the plugin MrHandyConceptArt.esp you dropped in the Data folder and tick it. Start the game. ---UNINSTALLATION--- 1)Go to your Data folder (the one where your FalloutNV.exe and FalloutNVLauncher.exe are located), open your meshes folder, then open your creatures folder, then open your mistergutsy folder and erase the files MrHandyConceptArtGutsy.nif, MrHandyConceptArtRusty.nif,handyfrontclawRusty.nif, gutsyflametankRusty.nif, gutsyflamethrowerRusty.nif, gutsybuzzsawRusty.nif, MrHandyConceptArt.nif, MrHandyConceptArtBlue.nif and MrHandyConceptArtRepconn.nif.2)then go again to your Data folder, open your textures folder and erase the one called 1prodlimenbox; 3)Go to your Data folder again and erase the plugin MrHandyConceptArt.esp ---TOOLS USED--- Blender 2.49 (Reshapping). GIMP 2.10.10 (Retexturing). ---CREDITS--- Prodlimen for reshaping and retexturing the original asset with the use of vanilla resources. Obsidian for creating Fallout New Vegas. Blender and GIMP development teams for creating such amazing tools. Bloxyman for the idea of the Enclave and Outcast variations. -PERMISSIONS- You're allowed to use/modify this assets as long as you give proper credit.

