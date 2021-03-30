2,635 ONLINE

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (RUST MAP) remade in Farcry 2 2.1

Hello am Metroplex aka THE AVENGER (OWNER OF GAMERS FACTION) I decided to to a remake one of my favorite map in CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Far Cry 2
  • 2.88MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Hello am Metroplex aka THE AVENGER (OWNER OF GAMERS FACTION) I decided to to a remake one of my favorite map in CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 3 and also rust if for CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 2 the remake is not a clone but its similar to the map in COD MW3 i tried my best and remake for me does not have to be a clone i turned the map into my own version of RUST i added in some different ideas so if you love my RUST REMAKE for far cry 2

Read More

Download '2.1-rust remake for far cry 2 version 1.2.rar' (2.68MB)

About This Version (2.1)

Version: 2.1

Released: 31st March 2021 1:13am

Release Notes:

I did some changes to my custom made structure

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
copy the map to ( C:\Users\username\Documents\My Games\Far Cry 2\user maps )

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

THEAVENGER

ACTION MAP MAKER HUGE FUN MAPS


133 XP

i love to make maps and i make them with love and passion

Registered 23rd November 2020

7 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File