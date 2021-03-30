Hello am Metroplex aka THE AVENGER (OWNER OF GAMERS FACTION) I decided to to a remake one of my favorite map in CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 3 and also rust if for CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 2 the remake is not a clone but its similar to the map in COD MW3 i tried my best and remake for me does not have to be a clone i turned the map into my own version of RUST i added in some different ideas so if you love my RUST REMAKE for far cry 2