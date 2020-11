Valley Wars 3 The Final Sequel Version

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s(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND THE HELICOPTER SCENERIES AND THE TOWERS AND EVERYTHING ELSE YOU WILL SEE IN THIS HUGE FUN MAP FOR FAR CRY 1. HOPE YOU WILL ENJOY AND IF YOU WANT JOIN THE FAR CRY 1 COMMUNITY https://discord.gg/2t5ebntRC7 AND ALSO JOIN MY COMMUNITY WHERE WE PLAY ALOT OF GAMES https://disboard.org/fil/server/756552058324254750 AND YOU ALL CAN CHECK OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUDETCzo7Q9JOhx4wdw-uuQ?view_as=subscriber