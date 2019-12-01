2019 Mod & Indie Of The Year Search Has Begun!

The 18th Annual Mod of the Year and Indie of the Year Awards have officially kicked off. A voting booth has been added to all mod profiles on our sister sites, ModDB and IndieDB, and for the next four weeks player votes will determine the Top 100 (announced December 11) and the overall winner announced shortly after Christmas.

Last year the ModDB community voted 83,108 times, with the awesome Fallout New California the winner, which was closely followed by the fan favorite M&B: Warband Warsword Conquest mod, with Half-Life Echoes coming in 3rd. Previous winners include, Brutal Doom, DayZ, Garry’s Mod, Counter-Strike and other mods which have gone on to become household names.

Over at IndieDB, horror mystery Sally Face, capturing many fans with its unique and intriguing story, claimed the players choice for 2018. Following closely behind was the high octane combat racer Grip: Combat Racing, with the cyberpunk adventure game Neoncode taking 3rd place. They are joined by previous iconic winners including Minecraft and Chivalry.

For many years mods have played a huge part in the gaming community, offering a huge pipeline of free content to the gamers made possible by the many humble developers that create these experiences. As we close up 2019, we invite you to celebrate (and hopefully cover) the remarkable effort the modding community puts into their creations. There have been some huge releases this year, make your vote count and we look forward to seeing who will be crowned the 2019 Mod of the Year.

For more information on the event including a live scoreboard and how to vote head over to the official awards page.