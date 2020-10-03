Ubisoft's CEO, Yves Guillemot, has publicly shared the findings of an internal Ubisoft survey designed to understand allegations of harassment and abuse at the studio, as part of a statement on the wider future of the company.

The studio made headlines earlier this year when several major executives stepped down in light of allegations of abuse and misconduct, including vice president Maxime Beland, and managing director of Ubisoft Canada, Yannis Mallat, among others. CEO Yves Guillemot stated that they had "betrayed the trust" he had placed in them, and subsequently vowed to make changes.

The survey was conducted by a third-party research firm and had 14,000 anonymous respondents from within Ubisoft. The results apparently show that around 25% of all Ubisoft employees have experienced or witnessed a form of workplace misconduct during the last two years.

20% of respondents also felt that they didn't feel "fully respected or safe" in their work environment, with women reporting instances of harassment, discrimination, or "inappropriate behavior." Reports of misconduct were 30% higher among women, and 43% higher for non-binary employees.

Further, of those who reported the incidents to their line managers, only 66% felt that they received appropriate support from the company.

Guillemot went on to consider four major focus areas where the company will need to improve and outlined a range of steps that the company plan to take to make changes within the studio. These include utilizing a third party to allow employees to anonymously report and escalate complaints.

The company also intends to establish "help and support units," in addition to rolling out increased anti-sexism and anti-harassment training. Guillemot also echoed that many will have "doubts about our ability to change," stating he intends to continue to be as transparent as possible.



