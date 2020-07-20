350,000 players take part in Mortal Shell beta

Mortal Shell, a new Action-RPG in the style of Dark Souls, recently held it's first open beta, due to popular demand, and over 350,000 players joined in, with over five million watching on Twitch and YouTube.

The test was originally scheduled as a closed beta, but the developers decided to change this to an open-beta due to overwhelming demand, apparently. Players were able to play through the outskirts of Fallgrim and the Abandoned Chamber sections of the game.

We have been overwhelmed by the response to our beta. Thank you to everyone who jumped in and gave feedback and reports on the game.



We can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on Mortal Shell later this year! 💀🐚 pic.twitter.com/bXWBx4Tutd — Mortal Shell (@MortalShellGame) July 18, 2020

Amusingly, of the 350,000 players who took part, nearly half of them, or around 150,000, took the time to stroke a cat that could be found in the game. This kinda proves that old meme that if you make a pet strokable in a game, you're onto a winner.

The game is shaping up to be an excellent take on the genre, from the gameplay that's floating around the internet so far. We'll be sure to bring you any further details as we learn them.