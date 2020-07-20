1,968 ONLINE

350,000 players take part in Mortal Shell beta

Published by FileTrekker 5 days ago , last updated 5 days ago

Mortal Shell, a new Action-RPG in the style of Dark Souls, recently held it's first open beta, due to popular demand, and over 350,000 players joined in, with over five million watching on Twitch and YouTube.

The test was originally scheduled as a closed beta, but the developers decided to change this to an open-beta due to overwhelming demand, apparently. Players were able to play through the outskirts of Fallgrim and the Abandoned Chamber sections of the game.

Amusingly, of the 350,000 players who took part, nearly half of them, or around 150,000, took the time to stroke a cat that could be found in the game. This kinda proves that old meme that if you make a pet strokable in a game, you're onto a winner.

The game is shaping up to be an excellent take on the genre, from the gameplay that's floating around the internet so far. We'll be sure to bring you any further details as we learn them.

