37 CS:GO team coaches have been banned for cheating

It was recently discovered that a number of team coaches for CS:GO e-sports teams had been exploiting a bug in the game to allow a free camera spectator mode, enabling them to see the position of enemy players and relay this to their team in real time.

Valve had recently spoken out about the recent scandal, but held short of taking action against individual teams or coaches, however, stating that "until we get a complete picture," it wasn't appropriate to dish out any further punishments.

It seems that fuller-picture is now available, as the Esports Integrity Comission has announced that it's issued sanctions against 37 coaches who exploited the bug, having reviewed evidence from a number of demo recordings of games.

Each of the coaches / teams have been given 'demerit points' that relate to a different length of ban, with the worst offenders earning 36 months away, and the least severe 5 months.

The ESIC released a full list of all the teams and coaches who were given bans, and their lengths, which you can read in full below;

Twista—iGame.com: 15.75 months

casle—maquinas: 10 months

Dinamito—Furious Gaming: 10 months

ArnoZ1K4—Evidence: 10 months

Rejin—Tricked: 19.8 months

glouDH—Freestyle: 10 months

prd—Neverest: 10 months

nook—QB Fire: 7.5 months

rikz—DETONA: 10 months

Apoka—Luminosity/INTZ/BOOM: 5.4 months

MechanoGun—Hard Legion: 36 months

Hellpopovich—9z: 10 months

fuRy^—DreamEaters: 7.5 months

Solaar—Syman/k23: 10 months

HUNDEN—Heroic: 8 months

dead—SK Gaming/MIBR: 6.5 months

guerri—FURIA: 4 months

pita—Ninjas in Pyjamas: 10 months

AKIMOV—Hard Legion: 7.5 months

F_1N—Gambit Youngsters: 8.75 months

ellllll—Imperial/paiN: 10 months

peu—W7M: 5 months

RobbaN—FaZe Clan: 5.5 months

Loord—Team Kinguin/Aristocracy: 6 months

ToH1o—ex-Outlaws/Windigo Gaming: 10 months

Andi—NAVI: 10 months

pepik—eSuba: 10 months

B1GGY—Heretics: 7.5 months

chrille—Epsilon/Red Reserve: 10 months

starix—NAVI: 10 months

ave—North: 6 months

rosey—Nordavind: 10 months

LMBT_R—Hellraisers/forZe: 7.5 months

FeTiSh—Heroic: 3.75 months

miNIr0x—AGO: 3.75 months

pNshr—SKADE: 3.75 months

ruggah—Dignitas: 3.75 months

Allegedly the bug had been known about, and exploited, since 2017, but the extent of any abuse is currently unclear. With the CS:GO Rio Major scheduled for November also being cancelled, it's been a rough year for the CS:GO Esports scene to say the least.



