3D Realms reveals Kingpin remaster with new trailer

Kingpin is a classic First Person Shooter that was released way back in 1999, and based on the Quake II engine. It's proved popular ever since, and even now we're still getting regular mod submissions for the game here at GameFront.

Now though the game is going to be brought into the 21st Century with a brand new remaster named Kingpin: Reloaded. It promises to support 4K and ultrawide resolutions, enhanced graphics (with an option to fall back to the classic graphics), and controller support.





There'll also be new improvements to quest and conversation systems to bring the game up to date.

Stalk lamp-lit streets and take down rival gangs to let the Kingpin know his end is nigh. Kingpin’s immersive sim elements allow the Thug to recruit other gangsters with a conversation system. Increase the Thug’s influence through multiple hub-based missions. Run with the gang on a violent warpath with upgradeable weapons including Tommy guns, bazookas, and more. Location-based damage leads to bloody, thrilling battles: kneecap, maim, or go for the head.

The news was confirmed in a new trailer, which you can see above, and it does look pretty stunning.

I'm personally very excited for this one, but I'm curious to know your thoughts, so let me know down in the comments!