3DMark DXR is a brand new benchmark for pure ray tracing

3DMark, a popular suite of benchmarking tools for enthusiasts and professionals, has released it's latest benchmark, known as DXR, and it's designed specifically to put AMD against Nvidia when it comes to pure ray tracing performance.

With AMD promising improved ray-tracing support with the RX 6000-series of GPUs this November, there is some real competition afoot for the first time in many years. It's also a great tool for putting your shiny new RTX 3000 series card through its ray-tracing paces, assuming you've managed to get hold of one.

The RTX 3080 has brought acceptable ray-tracing performance to the masses at an affordable price point this year, and with the RX 6800 XT coming in November, it'll be interesting to see just how it competes in raw ray-tracing performance. In terms of raster graphics, the 6800 XT is promising to trade blows with the 3080, but it remains to be seen just how well it competes on ray-tracing.

The new benchmark uses the DirectX Raytracing API, which both brands are supporting, and is designed to make "ray tracing performance the limiting factor," according to 3DMark. The difference between 3DMark's existing Port Royal ray tracing benchmark and this, however, is that this uses ray tracing exclusively.

It runs at 1440p and is configurable, and there's even an interactive mode should you wish to explore around and bask in the ray-traced glory of the benchmark.

The benchmark is available right now, and I think I'll be testing it out on my new Gigabyte Aorus Master 3080 to see how it holds up later today, ahead of a full review...