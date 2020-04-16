7 new titles heading to Xbox Game Pass for PC

There are seven new games on the way for Xbox Game Pass for PC over the coming month or so and included in that will be Gears Tactics, which will ve available at launch on the 28th of April.

Apart from Gears Tactics, the other titles heading to the service are;

Deliver Us The Moon

Gato Roboto

HyperDot

Levelhead

The Long Dark

Machinarium

There are some great games in here, with Levelhead being a create-your-own-platformer similar to Mario Maker, but even more powerful in its toolset. Gato Roboto is a Metroidvania title which features a curious cat powered mech and is undoubtedly a lot of fun.





The Long Dark is also well worth playing. Released back In 2014, it's a survival horror that has plenty of atmosphere in its post-apocalyptic setting.

Sadly, there are a few games also leaving the service; but you can buy them for 20% off if you want to keep them after their removal from the Game Pass service. These titles are;