9 new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Good news for PC owners with Xbox Game Pass, as Microsoft have committed to releasing nine brand new games onto the platform in December. Microsoft say that the games will be released on the platform "soon", along with updates that will improve the Xbox Game Pass app for Windows 10. The full list of games includes a few interesting additions, including Metro: Last Light Redux and Farming Simulator 17.

The full list of games being added are;

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Demon's Tilt

Europa Universalis IV

Faeria

Farming Simulator 17

Human: Fall Flat

Metro: Last Light Redux

My Friend Pedro

Pathologic 2

Of course, Halo: Reach also launched yesterday, which will make a grand total of 10 new games added in December, technically. Some of the updates coming to the app include the ability to change the app background to artwork from various Microsoft franchises such as Halo, Gears of War and Forza, and you'll even be able to set the same artwork as your Windows 10 wallpaper or lock screen, which is nice.

Other updates include a new improvement to the profiles page allowing you easily see achievements and any games that your friends have played recently.