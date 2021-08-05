A Plague Tale: Innocence is free on Epic Games Store right now

The excellent medieval rat-em-up A Plague Tale: Innocence is currently free to keep on the Epic Games Store, along with indie adventure game Minit.

If you haven't had a chance to play A Plague Tale: Innocence, I wholly recommend picking this one up. It's a single play narrative adventure that focuses on stealth mechanics and gameplay, but I have to admit I found it one of the most engaging games I've played in a while when I picked it up last year. It's set during the Inquisition in 14th century France, and it really does give some disturbing insight into the horrors of human life back in that time.



Apart from fending off the plague, as the title suggests, you're also tasked with keeping your younger brother safe as you journey across France in search of safety from the Inquisition, who have taken an interest in his rather unique abilities. There are also rats, a lot of rats, and keeping them at bay serves as one of the key gameplay mechanics. It's certainly a change of pace, but one I appreciated and I think you will, too.

Interestingly, Minit was not originally scheduled to be the second free game this week, but is filling in at the last minute after the originally announced game, Speed Brawl, was pulled for unknown "technical" reasons.

Both games are free to keep until the 12th of August.