A Plague Tale is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Microsoft have confirmed that several new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC in the coming weeks, including A Plague Tale: Innocence most excitingly for me, along with Gris, ScourgeBringer and Sea Salt.

The service is growing it's library of available games apace currently, with new games being added frequently - just last week several other games, including Frostpunk, were also added.

Microsoft also talked about plans to host Wasteland Remastered when it releases late February, with players signed up for the beta able to gain access on the 30th of January.

It's a good time to jump on board and try the service too, as there's currently a three months for $1 offer, which is great value for money and gives you plenty of time to enjoy these games.