A Plague Tale: Requiem is a sequel to excellent rat-em-up Innocence

Asobo Studio has announced during the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase that they are working on a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. The new game, Requiem, features a new in-game trailer that shows off a number of graphical enhancements over the original, including even more rats than ever before.

The game sees you play once again as Amicia and her, now older, brother Hugo as they have to sneak around an oppressive medieval setting, trying to avoid capture. Last time, it was the inquisition, this time, we're not quite sure, but it looks very much in the same vein.

It looks stunning, though, and we can see a huge number of rats running through the streets in the trailer above. The game is set to release next year and will also be an Xbox Game Pass launch title.