A sequel to A Plague Tale could be in development

While nothing has yet been confirmed officially, French website XboxSquad have claimed via a source that a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence is in development by Asobo Studio.

The source also claims that the game has a release date currently set for 2022, and that there'll be an official reveal at some point in the new year. There's been nothing in the way of confirmation of this, although Eurogamer reached out for further comment, receiving a statement that neither confirmed nor denied the rumor, stating;

Focus Home Interactive and Asobo are very proud of the critical and public reception of A Plague Tale: Innocence, and the sales. We're delighted to have received a solid number of awards and nominations, including for Best Narrative at the Game Awards next week. We want to pursue our efforts to make sure the game gets even more attention from players and we will thus keep promoting that title as it deserves.

The statement also confirmed that Focus Home and Asobo are partnering again for a future project, but stopped short of confirming a sequel, stating that they " never confirmed if it was a sequel to A Plague Tale or not—and will give more details on that title when the right time comes."

A Plague Tale: Innocence has been met with rave reviews and critical success since it's launch back in May, and went on to win Best Narrative at the 2019 game awards, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the game get a sequel. Stay tuned to GameFront for any more news on this as we learn it.