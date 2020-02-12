Activision Blizzard games removed from GeForce Now

GeForce Now, a new streaming service to rival Google Stadia, launched last week and seems to have been well received among gamers looking for such a service, especially given it's much more accessible currently compared to Google's offering.

One area where it may struggle though is game library, and this issue has now been compounded as just a week into the service, Activision Blizzard have pulled all their titles from the service, including Overwatch and Modern Warfare.

According to NVIDIA, the removals were done at the request of Activation Blizzard, but the reason behind this wasn't mentioned. The statement read;

As we take GeForce NOW to the next step in its evolution, we’ve worked with publishers to onboard a robust catalog of your PC games. This means continually adding new games, and on occasion, having to remove games – similar to other digital service providers. Per their request, please be advised Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service. While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to re-enable these games and more in the future. In addition to the hundreds of games currently supported, we have over 1,500 games that developers have asked to be on-boarded to the service. Look for weekly updates as to new games we are adding.

While the idea of games coming and going from such services isn't really a surprise, it does seem odd that it's happened just a week into the service, and indeed, suggests there's some other reason why these games have been removed.

We'll be sure to report on any further details if they become available.