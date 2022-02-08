Activision Blizzard Update - New Mobile Warcraft Title

Activision Blizzard have released their fourth quarter and 2021 financial results which can be viewed here. Within it amongst their financial information includes a lot of their plans and a snippet of what we can expect from the developers and their titles soon.

For the Call of Duty series things are looking good, growth in their franchise increases at all levels from PC, console to even their mobile game thanks to those playing in China. They also have done some studio expansion in terms of getting more people worldwide and that investment has been put on on-going live operations and also new unannounced Call of Duty titles.

For their Warcraft content we can expect to see more in 2022 for World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. The joint classic and normal subscription model has certainly helped retain a certain level of player base but the new content is what all the players are waiting on. Diablo II: Resurrected has been a hit with the fans selling more than any other Activision Blizzard remaster, and the mobile free to play version of the game Diablo Immortal has finished its public testing. We can expect a release of Diablo Immortal in the first half of this year.

New content is not just coming to Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch and a new exciting game is coming too. However the big bit of news is the mobile Warcraft game that is included within the report:

Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more announcements and will bring you updates as soon as we get them.