Activision departed GeForce Now due to 'misunderstanding'

We've been wondering what exactly would cause Activision's games to dissapear from Nvidia's new GeForce now service just a week after launch, and it seems many others were after a better explanation too, as Nvidia have now given a bit more detail about the situation.

Activision pulled all it's games from the service a week after launch, including Modern Warfare, Overwatch and Diablo 3, all pretty big AAA Games, the absence of which will hurt the service further.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Nvidia stated that a misunderstanding lead to the games appearing on the service before a commercial agreement was in place with Activision to participate in the service. The misunderstanding was due to the fact that Activision had agreed to participate in a beta test of the service, but not the final product.

Activision Blizzard has been a fantastic partner during the GeForce Now beta, which we took to include the free trial period for our founders membership. Recognizing the misunderstanding, we removed their games from our service, with hope we can work with them to re-enable these, and more, in the future.

So this news means that it might not be beyond the realm of possibility that the games may return to the service, but this whole situation no doubt has left a sour taste in Activision's mouth. More importantly, given this is a subscription service, these are AAA titles that the company would stand to loose revenue from.

We'll be sure to keep you posted with any further updates.