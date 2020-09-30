Activision drops ban hammer on 20,000 Warzone cheaters

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone is now officially underway, but there'll be roughly 20,000 fewer gamers enjoying it, thanks to a mass-banning massacre from Activision and Infinity Ward.

The cheaters have all been identified allegedly using the "popular" cheat tool EngineOwning, and several players have been caught red-handed, including Twitch streamer Wagnificent, real name Nick Wager, who was banned live on stream.

Naturally, Activision didn't release specifics on who was caught up in the ban and why, but EngineOwning now lists itself as "detected" on its website, meaning that the game is now easily identifying and banning players who are using it.

Infinity Ward has stated previously that many more ban waves were coming, following the bans of 70,000 players in April this year. Ultimately, cheating remained a huge issue for Warzone. Activision has also taken legal action against cheat tool creator CxCheats in an effort to curb the availability of their software.

While no doubt there'll be another version of EngineOwning or another cheat tool before long, hopefully, this brings about a temporary reduction in cheating within Warzone.