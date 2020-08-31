Activision lawsuit takes down Call of Duty cheat tool

One of the most widely used cheating tools for the Call of Duty series of games, produced by CxCheats, has been taken down from sale after Activision filed a lawsuit against the developers.

The cheat tools, for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Battle Royale Warzone, were taken down shortly after Activision filed the suit, followed by a statement from CxCheats on their Discord server. The Discord server itself was taken down shortly afterward.

The statement, posted by a user named Cam, read;

As a result of our lawsuit with Activision, we have agreed to cease development and support for all Call of Duty related products or services sold through the site. These products will not be returning to CxCheats in any form... We apologize for any pain we've caused to players of Call of Duty

While the apology is likely not sincere, it's great to see these tools have now been removed from general availability. Warzone, in particular, has suffered from rife cheating since it launched, with Infinity Ward's approach of asking players nicely not to do so not proving to be ineffective.

Just the other day we reported on a Twitch streamer who was caught cheating using the tools and subsequently banned.