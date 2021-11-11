Activision removes bloodstained Quran from Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is facing controversy over the inclusion of bloodstained pages from the Quran which were included as assets within the game, which have since been removed.

The Quran is the holy text of Islam, and is considered by Muslims to be the literal word of God, and as such, any disrespect to it is considered to be offensive. Pages from the text were included within the game, specifically in the Stalingrad section of Zombies mode, where they could be found scattered on the floor, with blood stains on some of the pages.

The issue was first spotted by BKTO0R on Twitter, who posted several screenshots. The tweet, translated, said ""I see pages of the Qur’an on the ground in the zombie map. I see that it should be removed as soon as possible if it is correct."

يا اخوان انا اشوف صفحات من القران في الارض في خريطة Zombie ارى انه يجب ان تزال باسرع وقت اذا كانت صحيحة @playstationsa @CallofdutyARA#Vanguard #PS5Share, #CallofDutyVanguard pic.twitter.com/1WZLsMYbML — ᴮᴷᵀᴼᴼᴿ (@BKTO0R) November 10, 2021

Many quickly responded, condemning the developers for the inclusion. Activision responded quickly, apologising for the "error" and stating, via their Middle East accounts on social media, that "It should never have appeared as it did in-game. We deeply apologize. We are taking immediate steps internally to address the situation to prevent such occurrences in the future."

Interestingly though, the main English-language social accounts failed to address the issue. We'll be sure to provide any further updates as we learn them.