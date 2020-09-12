Aiden Pearce is returning in Watch Dogs: Legion

There was some surprising news surrounding Watch Dogs: Legion during Ubisoft Forward this past week, and that's the return of the series' original protagonist, Aiden Pearce, who's now fighting crime and hacking servers across the pond.

He'll be appearing as part of a new DLC story that will be released post-launch, along with new heroes, missions, and car skins, as we've come to expect from Watch Dogs DLC at this point.

According to producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan, Aiden is back by popular demand. I personally love the original Watch Dogs but have to admit that the character and storyline falls a little flat, especially when held up to Watch Dogs 2, so I'd personally have preferred characters from that game to make an appearance.

Still, hopefully, this new story DLC will return to some of the dark atmosphere that I enjoyed about the first game, and should contrast nicely with the over-the-top nature that Watch Dogs 2, and Legion, appear to bring to the table.