Alan Wake 2 confirmed and set to be released in 2023

Alan Wake 2 was confirmed at The Game Awards 2021, with a brand new reveal trailer giving us our first glimpse of what to expect from the game, which will be set to release at some point during 2023.

The trailer was entirely cinematic but is the first piece of fresh Alan Wake content in over a decade. It seems that Alan's woes are far from behind him, with the sequel seeming to lean heavily into the survival horror aspects, at least as far as I can tell from the trailer.

Indeed, the game's creative director, Same Lake, stated at the event that the game is "Remedy’s first survival horror game" and "our take on the genre. Our opportunity to truly connect the gameplay and the story. It is a deep, layered mystery."

The game is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023, with more information coming in Summer 2022, when we can expect another new trailer and some initial story details.