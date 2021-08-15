1,590 ONLINE

Alan Wake 2 could be in "full production" alongside Control 2

Published by FileTrekker 22 hours ago , last updated 21 hours ago

Remedy has confirmed that an unannounced game project, being developed with support from Epic Games, has now moved into "full production," with many believing that this could be the long-awaited Alan Wake 2.

Remedy required the rights to Alan Wake a few years ago and announced last year that work on the next game in the "Remedy Connected Universe" was already underway. There are a few pots on the boil, too, with the company stating to investors that the team are in "full production mode" on a second, smaller-scale game too.

What we do know is that Epic Games are funding the project, and will therefore likely be exclusive to the Epic Games Store through a publishing deal. Remedy do retain all rights to the Alan Wake IP, however, should the game prove to be a part of that series. 

In other news, Remedy also shared to investors that Control had achieved over 10 million players so far, and that work is continuing on both a 4-player co-op game that is set in the Control universe, alongside a "future, bigger-budget" sequel to Control that, as of right now is still in early concept.

