Remedy has confirmed that an unannounced game project, being developed with support from Epic Games, has now moved into "full production," with many believing that this could be the long-awaited Alan Wake 2.

Remedy required the rights to Alan Wake a few years ago and announced last year that work on the next game in the "Remedy Connected Universe" was already underway. There are a few pots on the boil, too, with the company stating to investors that the team are in "full production mode" on a second, smaller-scale game too.

What we do know is that Epic Games are funding the project, and will therefore likely be exclusive to the Epic Games Store through a publishing deal. Remedy do retain all rights to the Alan Wake IP, however, should the game prove to be a part of that series.

In other news, Remedy also shared to investors that Control had achieved over 10 million players so far, and that work is continuing on both a 4-player co-op game that is set in the Control universe, alongside a "future, bigger-budget" sequel to Control that, as of right now is still in early concept.