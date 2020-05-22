Alan Wake and Minecraft Dungeons head to Xbox Game Pass

Alan Wake and Minecraft Dungeons will join the Xbox Game Pass service this month, along with Cities: Skylines and Plebby Quest: The Crusades.

Alan Wake appeared yesterday along with Cities Skylines and Plebby Quest, and Minecraft Dungeons will launch on the service on its official release date this coming Tuesday, May 26th.





Minecraft Dungeons is shaping up to be an exciting dungeon crawler title based in the Minecraft universe, and I'm looking forward to getting my hands on it. Its inclusion with Xbox Game Pass on PC is a nice bonus, too. Alan Wake is a seriously underrated action-adventure survival horror, and while it's ten years old now, it's well worth playing if you've never had the chance.

Interestingly, Cities Skylines has been on the service before and is making a return here. Other games are set to be removed from the service this month, though, including Hydro Thunder Hurricane, King of Fighters '98 Ultimate, and Old Man's Journey.