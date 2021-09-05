Alan Wake Remastered could be releasing next month

The remastered release of Alan Wake is something we've long seen rumoured but has yet to even be officially announced. Interestingly though, it might not be that far away, with a new leak suggesting the game could be coming as soon as October, meaning we could be as little as a month away.

The leak comes as preorders started appearing for console versions on a number of Taiwanese gaming websites, with all of them listing the 5th of October as the release date. Two of the websites, Rakuten and Ruten, both list the date for Xbox Series X and PS4 versions of the game.

It's not the first leak of the game's existence either, with a listing appearing on the backend API of the Epic Games Store back in June. There's also a sequel to Alan Wake allegedly in development by Remedy, with the company now in "full production" of a new unannounced game, backed by Epic Games Publishing. Allegedly Remedy has a deal for two AAA games and a smaller-scale game in the same franchise, so all the stars would appear to be aligned there.

We may find out more in just a few days, too, with a PlayStation Showcase set for the 9th of September that promises to show a number of games releasing this holiday, so it seems likely an announcement may be made then.